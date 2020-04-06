When A&M Consolidated senior second baseman Daniel Altman was dropping off his basketball hoop for Ryan Lennerton’s 4-year-old son a few weeks ago, he had a somber question for his coach.
“Am I going to get to play for you again?” Altman asked the elder Lennerton.
The Lamar baseball signee and four-year starter entered the season with high hopes for both himself and the team, and the Tigers were delivering on those hopes with a 12-1 record in non-district play. But it came to a screeching halt on March 13, when the University Interscholastic League suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, following the lead of the NBA and other sporting organizations across the United States.
Since its initial announcement suspending the season until April 13, the UIL extended the potential target date for resuming activities – first to May 4, then to a wait-and-see approach for spring sports following a March 31 executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott announcing Texas schools will remain closed until at least May 4.
As suspensions and postponements continue to get extended across all sports around the world, the reality is setting in for Altman that he may not get the answer he wants.
“I’m not entirely sure that the UIL is going to allow us to play, given everything that’s happened,” Altman said. “I would definitely love to put on a Consol jersey again, and seeing as that might not happen, it kinda sucks.”
It’s especially hard since Altman has helped Lennerton build Consol’s baseball program since he took over as head coach in 2018, Altman’s sophomore season.
The Tigers were in the midst of a four-year playoff drought when Lennerton arrived. He soon discovered Altman was going to be a key part of his efforts to change the culture of the program.
In his first week, Lennerton had his players create a lineup of themselves for a drill mimicking a late-game situation: bottom of the last inning and down one run. Altman came up to the plate with two outs and a man on and crushed the ball over the fence to walk off the drill.
“I started asking questions of the seniors, ‘Who was that and what year is he?’” Lennerton said. “They told me he was a sophomore, and I went, ‘Oh, man. That’s our guy, right there. That’s the guy we’re going to be able to hang our hat on.’”
Altman was a staple near the top of the lineup that year, helping Consol end its four-year playoff drought and even beat favored Corsicana in the bi-district round.
His junior season came with sky-high expectations, but a collarbone injury kept him out of most of District 19-5A play. Still, Altman hit .333 with five doubles and 10 RBIs in limited time and worked his way back to suit up in the Tigers’ bi-district series against New Caney Porter.
Consol lost both games, but Altman hardly skipped a beat, going 2 for 4 with a double in the opener. He also came within inches of tying game two in the sixth inning, but his towering shot down the left-field line was caught on a diving attempt at the base of the wall as he was rounding second. He gave the Tigers a chance to win it late, preserving a run with a pair of stellar defensive plays in the seventh.
“Last year was tough given that halfway through the season, I got taken out due to diving for a ball, something I always do. I never thought that would kill my season, but it happens,” Altman said. “Coming back this year, I was just like, ‘No matter what happens I’m gonna play. No matter if I break a finger, if it’s not major, I’m definitely going to play.’”
Altman made up for lost time in his senior year, hitting .458 with a .500 slugging percentage and 13 RBIs in just 10 games before everything came to a halt, potentially cutting a promising season short for the second straight year.
Like with Altman’s injury and rehab, the coronavirus pandemic presents plenty of challenges and frustrations, but the nature of uncertainty surrounding everyday life sometimes makes it even harder to deal with the disappointment.
“Last year with the broken collarbone, it was a lot easier to handle with Daniel because there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Daniel’s father, Ed Altman, said. “With this, it’s so different because the UIL has pushed it back, and there’s some hope, but in reality, I think most us know that it’s not going to happen.”
Ed also encouraged his youngest son to take advantage of the time off to work intensively on improving as a player, something usually difficult to do during a season full of games and team practices.
Altman dove head first into that endeavor, working out and practicing six days a week with his former coach, Lance Dobbins, as well as his brother, John Altman, and former Rudder star and Texas Tech sophomore pitcher Hunter Dobbins. Altman said he finds any time he can to practice baseball when he’s not doing schoolwork or catching up on rest.
“I usually split [schoolwork] up by day by class,” Altman said. “Today, I’m doing calculus, and tomorrow I’ll do English. I guess I’ve found a routine. It’s a situation that works for me. I’m doing the best I can.”
While the prospect of losing most of Daniel’s senior season — and potentially a chance at a third playoff appearance — is heartbreaking for the Altmans, it won’t mark the end of his career like it will for many seniors across the country.
Altman will be joining his brother, John Altman, on the Lamar baseball team next season. With the NCAA Division I Council’s decision to grant spring-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility in light of the pandemic, the brothers will get to play together for two years instead of one. The pair hasn’t played together since 2017, when Daniel was a freshman and John a senior at Consol.
Lennerton hopes that he can write “Altman, 4” on a lineup card again before Altman heads to Lamar, but he is confident the second baseman he built his team around is prepared for the future, whether that’s on the diamond or not.
“He is a rock star,” Lennerton said. “That guy has been way beyond a baseball player for our program. Daniel will be seriously missed, and it hurts thinking about Daniel not being in our program. He is a great kid and a great baseball player, but, man, he is a leader, and we’ll miss him.”
