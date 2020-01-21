Texas A&M has hired former Memphis assistant TJ Rushing to be cornerbacks coach.
Rushing, who was defensive backs coach at Memphis the last two seasons, had been at Florida State for less than a month. Florida State recently hired Memphis head coach Mike Novell, who brought along defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and Rushing.
Rushing’s hire was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci. Rushing, who played at Stanford, also was an assistant at Northern Arizona (2014), his alma mater (2015) and Arizona State (2016-17). Rushing played five seasons in the NFL, four with Indianapolis, including its Super Bowl victory in 2006. Rushing replaces Maurice Linguist who was hired by the Dallas Cowboys.
Last week, A&M hired Wake Forest linebackers coach Tyler Santucci, according to several reports. Santucci, who worked with A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, apparently will replace current linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto who is not likely to return, reported 247Sports.com and other outlets.
A&M still hasn’t replaced tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who earlier this month went to Ole Miss.
