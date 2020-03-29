Quinnipiac graduate transfer Kevin Marfo pledged to the Texas A&M men’s basketball program on Saturday via Twitter.
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward cited his relationship with coach Buzz Williams “and seeing the future of the Aggies, I decided I wanted to go to Texas A&M and join their culture and join what they’re trying to build,” Marfo said. “And I think it will be a great opportunity for me.”
Marfo averaged 13.3 rebounds per game this past season to lead the country. He added 10.2 points per game for Quinnipiac, which was 15-15 and 10-10 in the Metro Atlantic Conference, good for fifth behind Sienna, Saint Peters, Rider and Monmouth. Marfo had double-digit rebounds in 24 of 25 games. Iona held him to eight on Feb. 7. Marfo earned second-team All-Metro Atlantic Conference honors.
Marfo entered the transfer portal on March 14, according to Sports Illustrated, which first reported he had committed to A&M.
Marfo played at George Washington as a freshman before transferring to Quinnipiac, sitting out the 2017-18 season.
Marfo picked A&M over Penn State, Virginia Commonwealth, Minnesota and St. John’s. Marfo helps fill a void as the Aggies lose senior forward Josh Nebo, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
