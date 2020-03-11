It’s difficult to say that a three-time All-American with a national title is just now coming in to his own.
Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon believes that is where he stands going into the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship, set for Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“The work I’ve put in over the past four years is finally starting to show itself, the training I’ve put in with [Texas A&M] coach [Pat] Henry is finally starting to show itself,” Deadmon said. “I’m glad it’s all coming together the way it is because it could be a lot different. It has been different in the years past, so I’m just grateful that I’m in that situation right now.”
Deadmon heads into the NCAA meet with the best time collegiately in the 400 meters at 45.51 seconds. It’s quite a feat considering since arriving at A&M, injuries have taken their toll on the Houston native, including having to pull out of last year’s 400 qualifying race indoors, which also cost him an opportunity to be a part of the 4x400 relay team that finished second.
“I don’t think I’ve gone through a whole season, since I’ve been here, injury free,” Deadmon said. “Even last indoor season I got to the last indoor track meet and pulled up in the preliminary run of the 400 so I‘m very excited to see what I can do, grateful that I’ve made it through the season healthy. Knock on wood.”
Deadmon proved what he could do while healthy just two weeks ago, defeating an elite field, including teammate Jamal Walton, to win the 400 at the SEC indoor meet. It was the first individual conference title and only the second individual conference medal for Deadmon, who ran the opening leg for the Aggies when they won the national outdoor 4x400 relay last June in Austin.
“Bryce, as a freshman, two years in a row same exact story, he was hurt both years and he never had an opportunity to do the things he was capable of doing,” Henry said. “Plus he was growing, maturing, getting bigger. Bryce is a big man and his junior year things started finally happening but it took two years of being hurt before he could do what he was really capable of doing.”
Deadmon fractured a foot his freshman season and has struggled with hamstring injuries up until this season.
Deadmon arrived at A&M with fair credentials from Fort Bend Ridge Point High School, but nothing that might indicate he would lead the nation in an event, let alone the 400. His best finish at the UIL Class 5A state meet for Ridge Point was fourth and he said he preferred the shorter events, such as the 110 hurdles.
“Coming out of high school I was never the best, I guess you could say I was above average, but never just the top in my field or the top in my class,” Deadmon said. “That kind of humbled me because I always knew I wasn’t the fastest, that I had to put in the work to get where I wanted to get. I never thought of myself as [better] than someone else because I was never at that point in my life. Now that I am No. 1 in the nation with my time it’s kind of like ‘wow.’”
In Deadmon’s debut in the 400 at A&M, he finished with a time of 48.93. Last year, he set a personal record of 45.18 at the NCAA national outdoor meet where he finished in seventh.
“I saw some things he did [in high school] that I felt we could help him get better at and I knew if he came in and worked,” Henry said. “Bryce is a very smart guy too — does great job in classroom — so I felt like if he would listen and work hard in the weight room and do the training we wanted him to do, he was a guy who had all the levers, had what it took to be a good athlete and its panned out. He is one of the best we’ve ever had.”
His individual time at last year’s national outdoor meet put him among the top 10 at A&M.
Deadmon will try to pull off a double in Albuquerque, winning the 400 and then running in the 4x400 with Walton, Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon, who is the indoor collegiate record holder in the 800 meter (1:45.88) and will also be after two gold medals.
“Bryce is amazing honestly, just seeing his progression over the years is awesome,” said Dixon, who is Deadmon’s roommate. “He’s had a lot of hardships over the years but just to see the end result and him coming back and being consistent showing the fruits of his labor is just amazing to see to watch.”
NOTES – A&M junior Tyra Gittens, who was named SEC women’s field athlete of the year on Wednesday, takes the highest point total into the NCAA indoor meet with 4,391 and is third in the high jump at 6-1 ¼. … Deborah Acquah, a junior, is second in the triple jump (45-2 ¼) and the long jump (21-7 ¼). Senior Ciynamon Stevenson is tied for fourth in the triple jump at 44-3 ¼. … The Texas A&M men won the indoor national title in 2017 by half a point over Florida.
