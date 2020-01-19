Texas A&M’s inside 1-2 punch of N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson combined for 35 points and 23 rebounds to lead the 12th-ranked Aggies to a 69-42 victory over the Florida Gators in Southeastern Conference action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.
Jones and Johnson each had double-double as the Aggies (15-3, 3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. The 6-foot-2 Jones had 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting and the 6-4 Johnson added 16 points on 7 of 14 as A&M played without guard Chennedy Carter for the second straight game. Carter, the second-leading s suffered a grade two sprain of her left ankle late in a 57-54 loss to LSU on Jan. 9.
The game was tied at 8 after the first quarter. A&M scored on eight straight possessions in the second quarter for a 27-19 lead.
