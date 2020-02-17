KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – It didn’t take long for Chennedy Carter to shake off the rust.
Carter, making her first start since returning from an ankle injury, scored a season-high 37 points to lead 16th-ranked Texas A&M to a 73-71 victory over the 25th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action.
Carter, who came off the bench Thursday against Vanderbilt for 18 points in 22 minutes, performed like the SEC preseason player of the year Sunday in her first start since Jan. 9 when she suffered a grade two ankle sprain. Carter hit 10 of 22 field goals, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. She also made 14 of 16 free throws, adding five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
Carter helped A&M (20-5, 8-4) remain tied for fourth place while the Lady Vols (17-8, 7-5) lost for the fourth straight time before a season-best crowd of 12,738.
“I thought Chennedy had a great game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We controlled the tempo of the game. We were trying to milk the clock, knowing that we were not scoring inside in this game. We knew we wanted to do it with mid-range shots and open 3s.”
A&M won despite getting outscored 34-20 in the paint.
Carter hit her first 11 free throws as A&M made 28 of 33 to Tennessee’s 6 of 16. The Lady Vols managed to pull within 70-67 on Jordan Horston’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds left, but A&M took 23 seconds off the clock before fouling Carter, who hit both free throws. The Lady Vols again answered with a 3, but with only 3 seconds remaing.
“We were trying to get a steal [late in the game],” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We were trying to go for some traps and get ourselves a steal first. We could’ve been in a little better position, I thought, to get that. We just didn’t want to foul Carter.”
A&M’s Ciera Johnson hit a free throw with two seconds left and Tennessee scored on a layup at the buzzer.
“I thought [Tennessee] was doing some better things in the third quarter,” Blair said. “But the last quarter, we showed we’re a veteran team that knew how to win a game instead of worrying about stats.”
A&M 6-foot-2 junior power forward N’dea Jones and 6-4 senior post Johnson were each held to eight points by a starting lineup that didn’t have anyone under 6-0. Johnson took only three shots, hitting two, while Jones was 2 of 8.
Junior wing Kayla Wells, who had scored in double figures eight straight games, struggled by hitting only 3 of 15, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Senior point guard Shambria Washington stepped up with 10 points by converting on 3 of 4 shots, including both 3-pointers. A&M, which had 21 turnovers in the 74-53 victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday, had only 10 against Tennessee.
“I think patience was the biggest thing, not getting too eager to make the [long] pass,” Washington said on the postgame radio show. “I think we shared the ball extremely well. I think we’re valuing every possession.”
A&M, which led for the last eight minutes of the first half, had its lead trimmed to 33-30 on a 3-pointer by Rae Burrell with 29 seconds left after a turnover by Washington, but she made up for it with a 3 with 7 seconds left.
“The shot right before half that my little point guard hit was huge,” Blair said. “It gave us some momentum.”
Carter and Washington each had only two turnovers in a combined 70 minutes.
“Our guard play was outstanding the whole game,” Blair said on the postgame radio show. “We might have missed some shots, but we took great shots the whole game.”
A&M got a huge hustle play from senior forward Cheah Real-Whitsitt early in the fourth quarter after Tennessee had cut A&M’s lead to 53-49 on Tamari Key’s layup. Jones and Johnson, who were both in foul trouble and needing a rest, were replaced by Real-Whitsitt and seldom-used junior center Anna Dreimane.
Tennessee, which had missed three free throws, turned the ball over when Real-Whitsitt knocked the ball from Tennessee’s Jordan Horston creating a sprint as the ball headed down court. Real-Whitsitt outraced three Lady Vols, getting fouled as got to the ball by Key. Real-Whitsitt hit both free throws.
“If there was a play of the game I would say it was Cheah’s play right there,” Blair said. “Cheah came in and gave us a huge steal, and a huge two free throws when we were dying.”
Jones fell two points short of her 13th straight double-double, but her game-high 16 rebounds kept A&M close in the rebounding battle at 41-38 Tennessee.
“That was a minor miracle, particularly with the foul trouble we were in,” Blair said. “Give our kids credit, we found a way to win a game on the road.”
A&M had been 4-3 in road games and 2-1 at neutral sites.
The Lady Vols missed their first seven 3-pointers, but ended 7 of 22. Burrell ended with 19 points, but had five turnovers. Rennia Davis had 18 points and six assists.
Tennessee used a 12-2 run to take a 15-12 lead after a quarter. A&M answered with a 10-2 run to open the second quarter for a 22-14 lead.
A&M’s biggest lead was 46-36 after Carter and Washington hit back-to-back 3s. But A&M missed its next eight field goals, allowing the Lady Vols to close within 48-44.
A&M managed a 53-47 lead after three quarters because of a defensive play by Carter. The 5-foot-7 Carter, who had three personal fouls, anticipated a pass and stole it near midcourt, driving for a layup with 10 seconds left and adding the free shot after getting fouled by Horston.
NOTES – Carter’s 37 points matched her second-best game. She also had that many against DePaul in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Carter’s best was 46 against Southern Cal on Dec. 15, 2017. … Carter scored in double figures for the 57th straight time. … Washington had scored only 12 points in the previous four games. … A&M held on despite hitting only 5 of 17 field goals in the third quarter (29.4%) and 1 of 8 (12.5%) in the last quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.