The College Station girls soccer team took one last trip to Cougar Field to honor its seniors last week. Surrounded by family, teammates and coaches, the players reflected on the past season and celebrated their careers with the Lady Cougars.
The team’s 12 seniors — Belle Dieperink, Claire Gatlin, Carley Deuel, Olivia Riechman, Taylor Deuel, Kayla Vasquez, Zoe Bullard, Elisabeth Leftwich, Lauren Puckett, Kingsley Cashion, Olivia Fox and Rebekah Hailey — joined their families on the field while head coach Stoney Pryor and assistant coach Jimmy Pollard announced team awards and gave the seniors photos from past seasons.
Riechman and Cashion were named team MVPs, while Riechman and Bullard took home offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively. Puckett and Taylor Deuel earned the team player award and Cashion’s experience with the Lady Cougars earned her the Cougar award. Gatlin was honored with the academic award for her success in the classroom.
Pryor said having time with his longtime players was valuable, despite the unique nature of Senior Night.
“It was nice to be able to recognize the seniors and to reinforce the idea that we tried to establish, which is that they had a legacy in our program,” Pryor said. “Even though their playing career may come to an end, the impact they have on our program, on our players and on us as coaches is that it continues on and hopefully so do their relationships.”
College Station secured its eighth consecutive district championship with a 11-0-1 record in 19-5A and 14-6-1 overall for the 2020 season before it was cut short by the University Interscholastic League due to COVID-19. Despite the sudden end, the Lady Cougars were able to rack up many postseason awards.
In 19-5A, Riechman earned her second consecutive unanimous MVP and Cashion was named midfielder of the year. Both Riechman and Cashion joined Bullard, Carley Deuel, Puckett and junior Lauren Hanik on the first team. Junior Reagan Bethke, Vasquez, Taylor Deuel and sophomore Keira Herron were second-team selections, while junior Adriana Wagner and Leftwich earned honorable mention.
As for all-state selections, Bullard led the way with a first-team selection in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. Riechman earned honorable mention, while Cashion was named first-team, all region. College Station’s Pollard was also named the Class 5A Region III girls assistant coach of the year.
With a large senior class Pryor said it can be hard to play as one unit, especially with a variety of personalities and friend groups. But he said this group became fast friends and their bond showed on the field, resulting in district titles, all-state selections and a lasting legacy at College Station.
“Sometimes people have a hard time maintaining the balance between having fun and being competitive. They were a very competitive bunch, most definitely, but they also wanted to have fun,” Pryor said.
Playing as a family is something left midfielder Vasquez will miss the most. Growing up shy, Vasquez said it could be hard to find good friends, but that all changed when she joined the soccer team. Now, four years later with 11 new friends, Vasquez said Senior Night was bittersweet because it was the last time they would all be together. After graduation, Vasquez will attend Sam Houston State and major in animal science.
“It just kind of [hit me],” Vasquez said. “The fact that like we’re going to college next year and we won’t be with these people next year. I think the friendship and the family that I created on the soccer team will always be with me and I’ll always remember that.”
Bullard, who spent most of her childhood at Cougar Field watching her two older sisters play soccer, said she was happy to get a final memory of being on the field as a senior. Bullard is going to Texas A&M in the fall and will major in business.
Because she is not continuing her soccer career, Bullard said senior year was her chance to say goodbye to the sport. But with the sudden cancellation of the season, Senior Night helped her with the closure she needed.
“It was so great to be able to see everybody again and to be able to do an award ceremony and celebrate like that. Especially being on the field for my last time like I didn’t know that it was going to be my last time,” Bullard said. “So I think that was a big thing, too, just because I finally got closure.”
