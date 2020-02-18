GALVESTON — Jessica Adams struck out 11 and hit the 20th home run of her career to lead the Bryan softball team to a 7-0 victory over Galveston Ball in the Lady Vikings’ season opener Monday.
Adams, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, combined with Kaedyn Filburn on a three-hitter. Adams is the first player in program history with 20 home runs, and she also surpassed 300 career strikeouts. Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez and Micah Ruiz each added two hits and one RBI.
Bryan will play Bastrop Cedar Creek at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lady Viking Field in the first round of the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic.
The Bryan JV beat Galveston Ball 2-1 with Alize Sifuentes earning the win in the circle. Solana Ramirez had the game-winning RBI.
Bryan 7, Galveston Ball 0
Bryan 010 231 0 — 7 10 1
Ball 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
