On an empty bleacher at the top of Blue Bell Park’s section 203, senior Koby Farries sat bundled on a plastic poncho, baseball scorebook in hand.
It was only the fourth inning and the majority of the little squares on the Texas A&M side of his spiral-bound tablet were filled. At the time, the Aggies were beating Prairie View A&M 27-0 on a wet, cold Wednesday night and the student from Friendswood wasn’t about to budge, despite being one of approximately 50 people in the stands.
“I’ve stayed through all nine for all of them so far [this season], so why stop now?” Farries said.
Ultimately, Farries witnessed the Aggies post their third-highest run total in program history, beating the Panthers 30-2 through six and a half innings of a run-rule shortened game.
Wednesday’s offensive effort fell just short of A&M’s 32-7 rout of SMU in 1936 and a 31-2 victory over Westmond in 1991.
“That’s really what an offense that’s working together looks like and feels like,” head coach Rob Childress said. “I know our players feel really good about it. For me, I couldn’t be more proud of where we are at this point.”
A&M’s first 10 hitters reached base and scored to begin the bottom of the first inning. Second baseman Ty Coleman, pinch hitting for Logan Sartori, recorded the first out of the inning on a sacrifice fly, which drew plenty of razzing from his teammates, outfielder Zane Schmidt said.
“I gave him my fair share,” he said.
The Aggies (5-0) followed with a 17-run second inning that saw four hitters take the batters box three times. A&M’s first out of the inning came on the 10th plate appearance after the first nine hitters reached base and scored. The Aggies had 22 plate appearances in the inning, four shy of tying the NCAA record.
“I don’t even know if there is a term in baseball for double batting around, but I’ve got to come up with one now,” Farries said with a pencil in hand and a gaze that didn’t stray from the fog-hazed diamond.
Prairie View starter Derrick Curry (0-1) didn’t last an out before he was yanked for allowing five runs on no hits thanks to a combination of walks, hit batters and an error. Curry hit Sartori in the forehead in the second plate appearance of the game. Sartori eventually scored but was lifted. He sported a large lump over his left eyebrow after the game. Childress had no update on Sartori’s status after the game, nor that of outfielder Rody Barker, who was hit in the nose by a pitch in Tuesday night’s win over Stephen F. Austin.
A&M redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress (1-0) started for the first time this season after recovering from a season-ending elbow injury that required surgery last year. While the weather and wait time between innings wasn’t optimum, the left-hander made a strong return, throwing three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three for his first career win.
“I mean, you always love to have offense behind you, so I can’t complain too much,” Jonathan Childress said. “It definitely wasn’t ideal, but I felt great. It was good to get back out there.”
At the bottom of section 202, A&M senior Alyssa Garcia watched as the Aggie offense began to stall in the bottom of the fourth. She was there with another Aggie student, Abby, who had a cousin playing for Prairie View (0-5). When A&M catcher Hunter Coleman flied out to center, Garcia, along with everyone in the stadium, gave a little cheer of support towards a Panther squad that made five errors on the night, including several dropped fly balls in the outfield.
“It’s kind of like, [both teams] have to be out here at this point,” Alyssa Garcia said with a laugh. “We’re both going through the cold and going through the rain, so if we get three outs, that’s one step closer to the end of the game.”
Schmidt, a sophomore making his second start of the season, took advantage of his opportunity by going 4 for 6 with four RBIs. In his first start of the season, center fielder Logan Britt went 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
A&M added a lone run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to complete the historic offensive night. A&M’s final run, a Britt triple to right scoring defensive substitution Brandon Ashy, ensured that every Aggie player who entered the lineup scored at least one run in the game.
The Aggies went 13 for 22 with runners in scoring position and hit .923 (12 for 13) with runners on third and less than two outs.
“It always feels great to consistently find barrels,” Schmidt. “It starts with the guys to get on base in front of you to give you some pitches to work with, and it makes it easier when everyone is firing on all cylinders.”
Singles from Panther infielders David Garcia and Andrew Paige scored Prairie View’s lone runs of the game in the top of the sixth off Aggie freshman reliever Evan Vanek.
As the game drew to a close after the top of the seventh, Farries stood up, scorebook still in hand, and watched as A&M’s players ran on the field to shake hands. He shuffled out of the park with another completed, albeit complicated, game in the book.
His perseverance, along with the few that stayed through the end of the blowout, is what most impressed those in uniform Wednesday night.
“We were talking about that in the game,” Werner said. “We really have some real fans. It’s a lot different as a freshman seeing that. Coming from high school, no one would be at a game like this. So it’s pretty cool having fans here that are that dedicated.”
