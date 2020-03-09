The Texas A&M baseball team has been in search of a complete performance since the Aggies dropped all three games of the Frisco Classic last weekend.
A&M put hitting, pitching and defense together Sunday for a 16-2 route of New Mexico State in a game that was shortened to seven innings because of a travel curfew.
Sophomore lefty Chris Weber took the mound for the first weekend start of his career and his first start of the season for A&M (14-3). Weber replaced Chandler Jozwiak, who was moved to the bullpen after allowing 12 runs on 19 hits in three starts this season.
In his Sunday debut, Weber (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in five innings. A mix of fastballs and sliders aided in Weber’s seven strikeouts.
“Well, I thought he was outstanding,” head coach Rob Childress said. “He navigated through some troubled waters early. With the wind blowing out and New Mexico State’s offense, you’re always holding your breath. He made pitches when he had to.”
Weber allowed a baserunner in his first three innings but was able to work out of trouble with strikeouts and a key double play in the third. New Mexico State tallied its lone run off Weber in the second on a single by Tommy Tabak that knocked in Kevin Jimenez, who had worked a leadoff walk.
New Mexico State (12-4) entered Sunday’s contest with the second-best team batting average in the country at .343.
“It felt good to just be able to go out there and start the first game of the season for me and just throw strikes and help the guys get the sweep,” Weber said.
Weber had the comfort of run support early in the game. Sophomore JUCO transfer Austin Bost led off the second with a moon-shot home run that hit halfway up the protective netting in left field. It was one of two homers the A&M infielder belted Sunday and his third of the weekend. Bost launched a ball off the scoreboard Saturday, driving in three during a pinch-hit at-bat. The infielder also tallied an RBI on a pinch-hit single against Oklahoma State last Sunday.
Bost said he learned he was making his first start of the season after the team’s pregame meal early Sunday and thinks his play shows he belongs.
“I think I made a case, but that’s not what matters to me,” he said. “What matters to me is coming out every day, no matter if I’m playing or starting. It’s being a great teammate and cheering my teammates on or producing for my team.”
Bost’s first homer was part of a five-run second, which also included a two-run homer from Zach DeLoach. The junior joined Sunday’s two home run club in the fifth, racing around the bases for an inside-the-park home run after a shallow hit to center rolled past a diving Tabak. It was the first inside-the-parker Childress had seen since his time coaching at Nebraska, he said.
“I picked up Coach [Chad] Caillet rounding second and he was sending me, so I just gave it my all. I know they were relaying the ball in,” DeLoach said. “I had to make a slide there at the end to seal it up.”
“I needed an oxygen tank after that,” he joked.
After scoring two in the fourth, A&M plated nine runs in the fifth, which also included Bost’s second homer. The hooking shot pinged off the foul pole in left, scoring three.
New Mexico State starter Chris Jefferson (2-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits through four innings.
Sophomore Zane Schmidt put together a 3-for-4 day at the plate, driving in three runs on three singles. Schmidt earned his first starting nod at third base, which is a position he hadn’t played since high school. With brothers Hunter and Ty Coleman sidelined with soreness, Logan Sartori moved to second and Schmidt took over at third.
“I haven’t played it here,” Schmidt said. “Just started working there the last couple of weeks and decided that with a couple other guys out today, it as a good spot for me to play.”
After tallying just seven runs on nine hits during last weekend’s Frisco Classic, Schmidt said this week, which included a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, was just what the program needed heading into SEC play.
“This weekend was huge for us after bouncing back from last weekend,” he said. “Going 4-0 this week was big for us. New Mexico State was a great team. They fought with us every game. Nothing was going to be easy, but it was good for us to get back scoring.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s pitching held New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales to a 2-for-10 weekend. Gonzales entered the weekend as the country’s seventh-best hitter with a .500 average. Both of Gonzales’ hits came Sunday, the second a double which set up New Mexico State’s second run. ... Sunday’s national anthem was sung by Angela Witzkoske, the reigning Miss Southeast Texas, who fainted while singing the anthem before the A&M men’s basketball game against Georgia on Feb. 15. Her rendition Sunday was met with a loud ovation.
