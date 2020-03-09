Texas A&M is sending all eight members of its diving team to the NCAA Zone D Championships, held Monday through Wednesday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center in Dallas. Divers will compete for berths in the NCAA Championships.
Kurtis Mathews, who swept the springboard events at the Southeastern Conference Championships and Victor Povzner will compete on the men’s side. Charlye Campbell, Haley Allen, Kaley Batten, Chloe Ceyanes, Alyssa Clairmont and Harper Walding will compete on the women’s side.
