Texas A&M men’s track team knows how to wrap up a meet.
The Aggies ran a 3:04.86 to win the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships and end on a high note despite finishing third overall in the men’s division and sixth in the women’s division on Saturday.
“Men ran OK, and on the last straightaway Devin [Dixon] just runs away from them,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “We have to have a closer race all the way through to run a faster time. I don’t think Carlton [Orange] ran very well on the third leg, but everybody else ran 45 splits.”
Arkansas pulled off a double, winning the men’s and women’s divisions by 18 and 14.5 points respectively over LSU. A&M’s men were 24 back of the Razorbacks with 82 points and Georgia’s women finished third with 78 points, 24 off Arkansas’ pace.
“I’m never happy when we get beat,” Henry said. “We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to keep working hard. Our men had a good effort, did the things, got the points across the board.”
The four that ran in the 4x400 totaled 44 of the Aggies’ 82 points. Dixon won his third straight 800 SEC indoor title with a 1:49.63. Orange was third at 1:50.2. Bryce Deadmon captured his first SEC title with a 45.51 in the 400, edging teammate Jamal Walton, who ran a personal-best 45.62.
Walton and Deadmon then gave the Aggies a big lead in the 4x400, and Dixon held off Arkansas’ Hunter Woodhall to the joy of the home crowd at Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
“We were absolutely confident, but we don’t let our heads get too big,” Dixon said. “We respect everybody, and we just give our all on each leg, and that is exactly what all our guys did today. I felt him on my side, that is why I kicked it up a notch. I saw him coming, and that was the moment I knew I couldn’t play around with it.”
Dixon’s time in the 800 was nowhere near his best, but he was just looking for a win in a race where he had to improvise.
“Originally I was trying to set the pace, and I’m not pointing at any names, kind of got kicked up a little bit in the group, and it kept me from running the original strategy,” Dixon said. “But I didn’t panic, I just tried to run my race and get back into the front. I definitely had a lot more in the tank. This is definitely a meet I can learn from mistakes, use it to get better for Albuquerque.”
That’s where Dixon will run his next race in the NCAA indoor championships.
The A&M men picked up 10 points in the 3,000 meters, with two former College Station High School runners, Jon Bishop and Zephyr Seagraves, finishing third and fifth, respectively.
Bishop came from the middle of the pack over the final 400 meters to run an 8:11.59. He had to pass Seagraves, who had the lead in the middle of the race, and then after being passed, regained the lead with about 600 meters to go with a kick usually reserved for the final lap.
“I almost made a move a little bit earlier, but I checked the screen and saw he was still sitting at the back of the pack, so I wanted to give him more time to get up before I made a move to stretch the race out,” Seagraves said. “I never like just sitting and waiting the last 100 meters for a race, I’d rather just make a move and race eight people the last 100 meters than race 16 the last 100. You need to make aggressive moves in distance races and try and catch people off guard.”
Seagraves finished at 8:12.00.
“First of all, Zephyr is the honey badger, he doesn’t care and he goes out and does Zephyr and that is what makes him so good,” Bishop said of the strategy. “I felt like I was in 10th place for a lot of that race. There was a long line ahead of me and two or three wide, so it would take a lot of energy to make a move, so I had to be smart. Eventually the pathway opened up for me, and you can’t think about it, you just have to go when opportunity rises.”
A&M also got points in the mile with Wes McPhail finishing sixth at 4:16.57. Emmanual Yeboah set a PR at 6.74 for fifth in the 60 meters. Jake Lamberth also had a personal best with a leap of 6-11 in the high jump for sixth. Ade Mason was seventh in the triple jump at 50-8 ¾.
On the women’s side, Tyra Gittens added to her point total early in the second day, finishing third in the high jump with a leap of 6-3/4. In less than 24 hours she had finished first in the pentathlon, fourth in the long jump and third in the high jump for 21 of A&M’s 34 points at that time. Kentucky’s Ellen Ekholm won the event with a personal best and meet record height of 6-3 ¼.
Gittens won point winner of the meet, which Henry stopped his interview to listen to the announcement, saying, “This is important for us.”
Deborah Acquah backed up first in the long jump the first day with a second in the triple jump. Georgia’s Jasmine Moore passed Acquah on the final jump with a leap of 45-1. Acquah had gone 44-11 ½ on the previous jump.
Cherokee Young led for half of the 800, but finished third at 2:05.86. Syaira Richardson ran a 52.25 in the 400 for fifth, and Ciynamon Stevenson picked up three points for sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 42-11 ¾.
NOTES — Rachel Bernardo, an A&M Consolidated graduate, was 10th in the mile. Kentucky freshman Annika Williams from College Station tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-7 ½. Tonea Marshall of LSU set a meet record in the 60 hurdles at 7.89. In the same event, Grace Stark of Florida, who finished second, established a world junior record of 7.91. …. Current 800 world champion and former A&M runner Donovan Brazier handed out the medals for the 800, which was won by A&M’s Dixon. … A&M’s Bishop was honored as the academic athlete of the year on the men’s side.
