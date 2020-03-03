The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished 8-under par in day two of the Cabo Colligate to stay in eighth place at the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course on Monday.
A&M finished 10 strokes better than their day one effort, but didn’t move from eighth after 11 of the 15 teams shot under par in the second round.
The Aggies are 6-under par, nine strokes behind leader Arizona and four strokes out of third.
A&M freshman Jimmy Lee is tied for 11th at 4-under after going 3-under on Monday, putting him three strokes behind leaders, Barclay Brown (Stanford), Johnny Keefer (Baylor) and Trevor Werbylo (Arizona) at 7-under.
Dan Erickson and Sam Bennett were 2-under, while Walker Lee went 1-under on Monday. Erickson is tied for 50th, Bennett is tied for 37th and Walker Lee is tied for 24th. A&M resumes play on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and are paired with Stanford, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
