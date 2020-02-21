AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team remained in second place at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.
Florida retained its lead with 887.5 points followed by A&M (727), Georgia (682.5), Missouri (681.5) and Alabama (655.5).
A&M sophomore Shaine Casas placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 44.68 seconds, and Casas, seniors Benjamin Walker and Adam Koster and junior Mark Theall placed third in the 400 medley relay in 3:05.15. That pushed the Aggies’ medal count to 11 for the meet, including four gold, four silver and three bronze.
Walker also placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (52.00), and freshman Andres Puente placed seventh (52.27).
The meet ends Saturday.
