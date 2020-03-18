After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped its final game of the Orlando Invitational to 1-6 Fairfield 67-62, head coach Buzz Williams had a pointed message for his squad.
“Congratulations guys,” Williams told his team. “We finished in last place at the [tournament] and I would say we are the worst Power Five team in the country.”
His assessment became fact 14 days later when the Aggies opened at No. 281 in the first NET rankings of the season. At 3-4 with three losses to teams ranked outside the top 100, A&M was officially the worst Power Five team in the country.
The three-game hiccup that was the Orlando Invitational sorely cost A&M when it came to potential postseason chances, but the Aggies say the season wouldn’t have been the same without it.
“As a program, I think we had to go through a struggle for everything that happened,” senior guard Mark French said. “We talked about Orlando a lot. A lot of people would want to hide that, losing those three straight games, but we talked about it all the time.”
The Aggies’ only loss before the Thanksgiving weekend showcase was to then-No. 8 Gonzaga 79-49. But in the program’s first game away from home under Williams, A&M lost to Harvard 62-51 followed by a 65-42 loss to Temple the following day. The loss to Fairfield, who finished the season ranked 285th in the NET, was rock bottom.
A week later, Williams delivered another message to his squad.
“It’s liberating,” Williams told the team. “Do you know the word? Let’s look up the word. What does it mean? There’s freedom in what’s happened, because now everyone knows we’re bad. Now there is only one way to go: up.”
And the Aggies did.
Predicted by college basketball stat guru Ken Pomeroy to win just one conference game, A&M soared above expectations. The Aggies went 16-14 overall and 10-8 in Southeastern Conference play to earn the seventh seed for the eventually canceled league tournament. A&M also finished 113th in the final NET rankings.
“I think it flushed out whatever residue of junk was left and not just the players. Me, too,” Williams said of the Orlando Invitational.
Through conference play, the Aggies raised their field goal percentage from 38.1% to 40.4%. They also lifted their nation-worst 23.5% clip from 3-point range to 29.4% by the end of the year. “It took a while for us to see the fruits of us buying in and committing to what the coaching staff wanted to do,” senior post Josh Nebo said. “We definitely did buy in all year, and it took a while for us to see it, but at the end of the year we definitely did see it. We saw the success and the purpose of what the coaching staff was teaching us.”
And that’s what made the abrupt end to the season a harder pill to swallow.
“I’m definitely disappointed, because I felt like as a team we were on a roll,” Nebo said. “We definitely had things clicking for us.”
Of A&M’s three seniors, Nebo has the best chance of continuing a career in basketball. But his preparations for professional basketball are put on hold as most of the country shelters from the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, he is living with his parents in Houston while classes have been pushed online for A&M.
Williams said he believes Nebo will return to campus when facilities return to operation to prepare for his next steps.
“We don’t have any rules with Nebo,” Williams said. “His eligibility is up, so our staff can work him out as much as we want, because he’s never going to play again. We’ve always done that with kids like Nebo. We’ve found a way to keep them throughout the summer, so they don’t go home and start chasing two rabbits and catch neither one.”
Guard Wendell Mitchell has applied for post-graduate scholarships and has some aspirations of earning a masters degree, Williams said. Playing past college isn’t out of the question, either.
“I don’t know that [Mitchell] knows for sure that he wants to keep playing,” Williams said. “He is smart and has a lot of other interests in life other than ball.”
French, on the other hand, said his time with basketball has drawn to a close. The senior guard went from walk-on to earning a scholarship twice in his career at A&M and said the ride was both amazing and draining.
“We just got a lot done and my body is exhausted,” French said. “I think everybody’s body was, not beat down but you just get really emotionally and physically tired when you put everything into it like we did this year.”
While getting a shot at an SEC tournament crown was taken out of their hands, French said beating No. 17 Auburn on the road followed by a home win over Arkansas on Senior Day was a fitting way to cap his career.
It arguably ended so well thanks to a needed spark in Orlando.
“As a young team particularly, you need to hit rock bottom sometimes to go back up, and I think we hit that,” French said. “But if you went around and asked all the SEC coaches who they wanted to play, we would be at the very bottom.”
It was a turning point that will stick with Williams for years to come.
“I do think during our tenure here we’ll always remember what took place Thanksgiving weekend in 2019,” Williams said.
