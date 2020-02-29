The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will try to rebound from Wednesday’s loss against Kentucky by rebounding better against LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The eighth-ranked Wildcats snapped A&M’s three-game winning streak with a 69-60 victory at Reed Arena, but the Aggies (14-13, 8-7) had another strong showing. A&M shot 41.7% from the field, including 10 of 22 on 3-pointers. The Aggies also forced 17 turnovers and battled the Wildcats on even terms in the second half but couldn’t overcome a nine-point halftime deficit.
“We felt if we could get one more push — three stops in a row — we could have put ourselves in position to win the game,” A&M junior guard Savion Flagg.
Kentucky, though, was too good. The Wildcats shot a sizzling 52.2% from the field — 24 of 46, including 11 of 22 3-pointers — and had a 31-22 edge in rebounds.
LSU (19-9, 10-5) is as imposing as Kentucky. All five starters are averaging at least 11.9 points per game and three of them are averaging at least 6.7 rebounds.
“Their talent is off the charts, and the things that they’re good at are the things we are lacking in,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.
LSU has a rebounding margin of plus 6.6 per game, second in the Southeastern Conference to Mississippi State’s 7.3. The Aggies rank 12th at minus 0.9. Breaking it down more, LSU is second in offensive rebounds, averaging 12.4 per game, and A&M is last in defensive rebounding, averaging 23.1 per game.
LSU had a whopping 48-32 rebounding edge in the first meeting between the teams this season, helping the Tigers grab an 89-85 overtime victory at Reed Arena on Jan. 14.
The Tigers led by as many as 16 points, but A&M roared back to lead by six with less than two minutes left.
“I feel like we played a really good second half,” Flagg said.
Escaping Reed Arena was part of LSU’s 8-0 start in SEC play, its best since 1981. The Tigers also won three other games during that run by two or less points to climb to 18th in the rankings, but LSU has lost five of its last seven to drop from the polls. The Tigers are coming off an 81-66 loss at Florida, their most lopsided defeat of the season.
The Aggies, who started 3-5 under Williams but are contending for an NIT berth, have lost five straight to LSU.
“I think we’re a distinctly different team [from the first meeting],” Williams said. “I think we’re better at executing what we have to do.”
A&M, which allows only 64.7 points per game to rank second in the SEC, has picked up the offense and is averaging 73.8 points in the last four games, a double-digit improvement for the league’s worst offense (62.6 ppg). Williams said it’s painful to watch tape from A&M’s first four SEC games despite the Aggies going 2-2.
“There’s been a distinct change and evolution on both ends of the floor,” Williams said.
A&M was in position to win the first meeting with LSU, because it committed only seven turnovers and hit 14 of 35 3-pointers to offset the rebounding disadvantage. Williams said he is hopeful for a better effort on the glass in the rematch.
•
NOTES — A&M, which is in seventh place in the SEC standings with three games left in the regular season, is 117th in the NET rankings. The Aggies would need to win the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tournament but can make the NIT with a strong finish. “We really don’t think about [the postseason], but we always think we have a chance,” Flagg said. ... LSU is tied with Florida (18-10, 10-5) for third in the SEC behind Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) and 15th-ranked Auburn (24-4, 11-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.