An irregular consistency in the schedule in December provided the Texas A&M men’s basketball team a much-needed opportunity.
The Aggies only played five games that month and each at least six days apart. That extra practice time gave their inexperienced and struggling offense a chance to revamp the playbook, and through the first four games of Southeastern Conference play, it appears to be helping.
A&M (8-7, 2-2) will continue testing its new offense against South Carolina (9-7, 1-2) at noon Saturday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies went 0-3 at the Orlando Invitational in late November, averaging just 52 points over the three games. With a team field goal percentage of .364 and the worst 3-point percentage in the country, first-year head coach Buzz Williams said A&M needed a departure from his traditional offensive philosophies. Over the next two weeks he and his staff took advantage of extra practice time by overhauling the offense.
“The coaches are trying to find any way to put us in the best position to be successful,” Aggie post Josh Nebo said. “[Williams] has done it a couple times, scrapping some plays and putting in a few base plays that we run almost every time.”
At its foundation, A&M’s offense designates a specific player as the shooter, allowing the team’s best rebounders to align on the weak side of the basket. With rebounders ready for second-chance points, the shooter isn’t necessarily expected to make the shot.
“We’re trying to find anything that will help us,” Nebo said. “The plays are really simple, so it’s not like it’s complicated, and it’s helping us as a team.”
Each new play takes the team about two practices to learn well enough to run in a game, Nebo said. And as the weeks have progressed, A&M has become more comfortable with the base offense to add new wrinkles to each play.
“There’s been consistency in our effort,” Williams said. “There’s been consistency in how we study film. There’s been consistency in our attitude.”
More importantly, A&M’s shooting and rebounding have improved. The Aggies exited the 67-62 loss to Fairfield on Dec. 1 in the Orlando tournament shooting 36% from the field and 24% from 3-point range. After Tuesday’s 89-85 overtime loss to LSU, the Aggies’ stats have risen to 40% from the field and 26% from behind the arc.
A&M also is averaging 8.7 offensive rebounds per game with the biggest impact from Nebo. The senior ranks 55th in the country and fourth in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game at 3.14.
There’s still room to improve. The Aggies rank 219th in the country in extra scoring chances per game, averaging minus 1.1. They finished in the positive over the last three games at 0.7.
On Saturday, A&M will be tested on the boards by the Gamecocks, who rank 34th in the country in offensive rebounds per game (12.7). South Carolina also leads the SEC in field goal percentage defense (38.3%), and Williams says being strong in both areas is a hallmark of a Frank Martin-led team.
“Their team is very similar to all the teams that he’s had before,” Williams said.
With SEC games coming twice a week for the remainder of the season, A&M no longer has time to make massive overhauls in practice, but Williams said he likes what his team has done with the December makeover.
“The internal consistency is good,” he said. “It’s good for today. It’s good for the last month, and I hope that it’s good for the next month, and selfishly, I think it’s sustainable for a year one, team one [under a new coach].”
