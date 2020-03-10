CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic on Tuesday at the San Diego Country Club.
A&M closed with a 6-under 282 to finish at 3-under 861. Tennessee won at 280–856 followed by Arizona State (284) and San Diego State tied at 860.
A&M’s Dan Erickson finished fourth at 70–212 followed by Sam Bennett (t-fifth, 69–213), Jimmy Lee (t-28th, 70–218), Walker Lee (t-51st, 76–221) and Reese Ramsey (t-72nd, 73–226). San Francisco’s Tim Widing won the individual title at 8-under 208 after a final-round 69.
