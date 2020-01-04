The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team added Drake Medinger through the Team IMPACT program on Saturday, holding his signing day after practice at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
Medinger was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012 and fought for almost three years, going through chemotherapy and other cancer treatments to eventually beat the disease. The cancer returned in 2016 but he overcame it a second time in 2018.
As a member of the team, Medinger will attend practices, meets and team dinners.
Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.
A&M sophomore Ethan Gogulski is currently undergoing chemotherapy to treat his case of cancer, head coach Jay Holmes said.
