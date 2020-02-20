AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost its lead but remained second at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Day 3 at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Thursday.
Florida took over the lead with 694.5 points followed by A&M (538.5), Georgia (493.5), Alabama (438.5) and Tennessee (422).
A&M junior Mark Theall finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in a personal-best 1 minute, 32.45 seconds. Sophomores Kaloyan Bratanov (1:34.16) and Clayton Bobo (1:35.47) finished ninth and 15th, respectively.
Freshman Andres Puente also placed 12th in the 400 individual medley in 3:47.51.
The meet continues through Friday.
