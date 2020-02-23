AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men finished second at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday for its best finish since joining the league, while the Aggie women settled for sixth.
A&M sophomore Shaine Casas won the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 37.20 seconds, breaking US Olympian Ryan Lochte’s SEC record. He also won the Men’s Commissioner’s Trophy, which goes to the meet’s high scorer.
Senior Benjamin Walker defended his 200 breaststroke title by winning in a school-record 1:51.92 a year after becoming the first Aggie to win an SEC individual event on the men’s side. A&M freshman Andres Puente placed second to Walker in 1:52.39. The 1-2 finish helped the Aggies earn 975.5 points in the five-day meet to trail only Florida, which won its eighth straight title with 1,194 points. Georgia took third with 953.5 points followed by Alabama (935.5), Missouri (846.5), Tennessee (817), Kentucky (724), Auburn (697), LSU (517) and South Carolina (504).
The A&M men earned a third medal Saturday when the 400 freestyle relay team of junior Mark Theall, sophomore Kaloyan Bratanov, senior Adam Koster and Casas took second (2:49.27). In the 100 freestyle, Koster (42.62) and Theall (42.66) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
On the women’s side, A&M freshman Alyssa Clairmont advanced to the final in the platform dive and earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 256.20. The 400 freestyle relay team of senior Katie Portz, Eldridge, sophomore Emma Carlton and Sapianchai also placed ninth (3:16.64).
The Tennessee Lady Vols won their first title with 1,108 points followed by Florida (1,079.5), Kentucky (987.5), Georgia (986), Auburn (866) and A&M (851). Alabama was seventh with 748 points followed by Missouri (500), South Carolina (427), Arkansas (422), LSU (417) and Vanderbilt (150).
