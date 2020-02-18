AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won a pair of events and finished the first day of the Southeastern Conference Championship atop the team standings by 18 points over Tennessee with 178 on Tuesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.
A&M’s Kurtis Mathews won the 3-meter springboard dive with 438.55 points. Teammate Victor Povzner placed fourth (379.60).
A&M won the 200-yard medley relay with Shaine Casas, Benjamin Walker, Adam Koster and Mike Thibert finishing in a school-record 1 minute, 23.49 seconds.
Casas, Mark Theall, Clayton Bobo and Kaloyan Bratanov also set the school record in the 800 freestyle relay, placing second in 6:11.87. Florida won in 6:09.91.
The meet continues through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.