The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play in the 38th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 22-24, 2021, at the Lahaina Civic Center.
The tournament field will include Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin.
A&M will be making its second appearance at the Maui Invitational. The Aggies went 1-2 in the 1994 tournament, losing to No. 12 Arizona State 103-73 and Tulane 76-74 and beating Chaminade 73-52.
