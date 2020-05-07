When pitcher Jake Nelson came to Texas A&M as a graduate transfer from Penn, the Aggie coaching staff quickly relied on him as a dependable bullpen arm.
It also didn’t hurt having an Ivy League graduate in the locker room.
“I would help with a lot of finance guys, like just studying stuff,” Nelson said. “I would study with these guys and [show] what is the easiest way to go about doing a problem that looks like this and stuff like that. I was able to help them a lot in ways like that.”
So it came as little shock to his teammates that Nelson decided to pass on an extra year of eligibility in favor of a job offer from Regions Bank in Dallas.
“Jake has a really, really good job lined up and we’re proud of him for that,” A&M ace Asa Lacy said.
Nelson, a Hopkinton, New Hampshire native, had a 2-3 record with eight saves and a 2.70 ERA in 23 appearances in two seasons at Penn. He also struck out 22 in 33 innings but missed the 2018 season due to injury.
In 2017, he was selected in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers but chose to return to Penn.
The time he had away from the diamond during 2018 allowed him to take a few extra classes and graduate early. The Ivy League does not provide athletic scholarships for master’s programs, so Nelson heard the Southeastern Conference calling.
“What originally took me there was the allure of the SEC. That’s all I really knew about A&M,” Nelson said. “I didn’t really know all the tradition and everything that goes with it. I would obviously learn all of that later on.”
Two weeks after assistant coach Justin Seely reached out to Nelson, he was on a plane for a visit. The Aggies offered him a roster spot during that trip, and Nelson accepted immediately.
The factors that first drew the A&M coaching staff to Nelson rank true in his two seasons with the program.
“Jake’s maturity, personality and leadership were three things that were invaluable to us as a program,” head coach Rob Childress said in an interview with the athletic department. “He always had time for the younger guys, whether it be pitchers or position players. Very hard worker and always took care of his business on and off the field.”
Nelson’s willingness to work with anyone who asked, whether it be on baseball or homework, garnered the 23-year-old fifth-year senior the nickname “Dad,” Childress said.
More so than any other athlete in the baseball program, the culture shock was real for Nelson. Prior to arriving in Aggieland, the Northeasterner had never hunted and only gone fishing a few times, both traditional staples of the A&M baseball culture.
“I hardly had shot a gun before I came down here,” Nelson said. “I’ve fished a little bit. I was never an outsider on the team by any chance, but it kind of gave me a differentiator. I had different things to talk about than everyone else, and the team embraced me with open arms.”
In two seasons at A&M, Nelson made 11 appearances, allowing three runs on seven hits with 12 strikeouts. As he found his stride in his second year with the program, his role out of the bullpen began to grow.
“Jake was going to be a huge part of our bullpen as we were moving into conference play,” Childress said. “Very dependable and very good game manager. There was no situation we could have put him in that he couldn’t handle.”
The coronavirus pandemic this spring put Nelson in another tricky situation. After an internship with Regions Bank last year as a part of his master’s program in land economics and real estate, he was offered a full-time position upon the completion of his degree.
The offer to work with real estate loans was too good to refuse despite a chance to return for a sixth season of college baseball.
“The opportunity there to take the next step at a great company was a little too much to turn down,” Nelson said. “It would have been a dream to come back and finish up kind of how I always pictured it, but having the opportunity that I have and having it set up so nicely that I graduated and get to go to work, it was just too much to turn down.”
Nelson said the coaching staff that brought him to A&M agreed with his decision.
“It doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Childress said. “He has started that job with the company in Dallas and I expect him to be a very successful businessman, because he is such a great people person and a great communicator along with being a very hard worker. He is going to be a great husband and father and make an impact in the community he is a part of.”
