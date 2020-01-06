The Texas A&M soccer team will hold its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
The dinner and reception will be held in the All-American Room South on the west side of Kyle Field, and the public is welcome to attend. Tickets are $30, and the deadline to buy them is Jan. 12. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21490_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=12819.
