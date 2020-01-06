aggie soccer (copy) (copy)

The Texas A&M soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Nov. 15 at Ellis Field.

 Eagle photo by Dave McDermand

The Texas A&M soccer team will hold its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

The dinner and reception will be held in the All-American Room South on the west side of Kyle Field, and the public is welcome to attend. Tickets are $30, and the deadline to buy them is Jan. 12. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21490_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=12819.

