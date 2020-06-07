The Texas A&M soccer team added redshirt freshman midfielder Natalie Yoo, A&M head coach G Guerrieri said Sunday.
The former Lake Travis star spent her freshman year at Indiana, but did not play for the soccer team following a coaching change.
Yoo led the Cavaliers to the program’s first state tournament as a senior in 2018, helping them to a 23-5 record while scoring 23 goals with 12 assists for a team-leading 58 points.
Yoo played for the Dallas Texans Developmental Academy Squad in 2017-18.
