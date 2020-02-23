The Texas A&M opened the spring exhibition season with a 5-1 victory over Lamar on Saturday at Ellis Field.
Daria Britton scored two goals for A&M, while Jimena Lopez had a goal and an assist. Tera Ziemer and Addie McCain each scored a goal, and Macie Kolb had three assists.
A&M will play another spring match at Baylor at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Waco.
