The Texas A&M softball team picked itself up after hitting rock bottom with senior leadership, clutch pitching and air-tight defense.
The Aggies ended the Reveille Classic with a 6-3 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday morning at Davis Diamond.
A&M (15-7) built a 5-0 lead, then held on as sophomore relief pitcher Hannah Mayo retired the dangerous Shelby Gayre to end the game. KU (8-11) got a leadoff homer in the seventh inning and put two runners on for Gayre, who has eight homers this season and went 7 for 12 with three homers and five runs batted in over the weekend.
Mayo kept Gayre off-balance with change-ups, and on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, the sophomore catcher from D’Hanis grounded weakly to third base. That gave A&M a three-game winning streak heading into next weekend’s Southeastern Conference opening series at Kentucky.
A&M opened the Reveille Classic on Friday night by getting run-ruled 8-0 in six innings by Southeastern Louisiana. A&M made two errors and was 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. That came on the heels of Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in the nightcap of a poorly played doubleheader against Sam Houston State, another Southland Conference team the Aggies have dominated in the past.
“I was just talking to our staff about Friday night,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “It was pretty dismal; our performance was awful. And so for us to come out and get ourselves back together, I think shows some signs of who this team can be. I feel encouraged about our ball club. I know we are going to face a bunch of tough opponents in the SEC. When you can go from Friday night to what we did Saturday and Sunday, that tells me there’s something there.”
A&M’s offense got a big boost from seniors Payton McBride and Kelbi Fortenberry, who combined to go 11 for 22 for the weekend with seven RBIs and four extra-base hits.
“We need our seniors to step up,” Evans said. “You see how much better we are when those two kids are really running on all cylinders.”
Fortenberry led the team in hitting last season at .343 with McBride second at .329. They came into the weekend hitting .224 and .267, respectively.
McBride had a two-out RBI single Sunday in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, making sure A&M didn’t waste a leadoff single and stolen base by sophomore Makinzy Herzog. Fortenberry had an RBI triple in a two-run fourth and McBride had a double in the two-run fifth.
“I think Payton in these last three days has really made some good adjustments,” Evans said. “She worked hard in practice and you could see her tweaking her swing a little bit and it’s made a big difference.”
McBride, who came into the tournament 2 for 14 in her previous five games, had back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season.
“I just kind of let loose,” McBride said. “I was kind of pressing at the beginning of the year. I let my swing work itself out and got in the cages every night and kind of just found it.”
The Aggies also found their gloves. A&M didn’t make an error in the three victories after 19 in the first 27 games that led to 22 unearned runs.
“When we play defense, we have a chance to win every game,” Evans said. “We made all the routine plays we were supposed to make and it was the difference in us winning and losing.”
Poynter (5-2) pitched five scoreless innings before giving up a mammoth two-run homer by Sydnee Ramsey in the sixth with no one out. The right-hander finished the inning, getting a nice defensive play from freshman shortstop Jourdyn Campbell. Poynter was lifted after Becki Monaghan’s homer in the seventh.
“[She] kept them off-balance, throwing a low number of pitches [81] and just looked good,” Evans said. “Any good team, once they get through the order the third time, is going to make changes. I thought Kansas did a good job making adjustments as the game went on.”
Poynter struck out three and walked only one in a nice bounce-back effort after giving up six hits and walking three in Friday’s loss to SEL.
“I really changed my mentality this year to focus on each pitch and not focus on anything else,” Poynter said. “Attacking the hitters [Sunday] and getting ahead in the count allowed me to do a lot more stuff and get them out.”
•
NOTES — A&M sophomore Morgan Smith after falling behind 0-2 battled back for a full count and on the ninth pitch the left-hander crushed a home run over the left-field fence in the fifth. “I thought it was a beautiful at-bat,” Evans said. “If you want to go back and look at that, anybody who loves hitting, she had two strikes on her for a long time. They kept throwing the change-up, [and] she was barely getting a piece of it. And when you can within an at-bat make adjustments like she made, and go [opposite field] on a change-up, you know you’re doing something right.” … Kansas’ batters had a big weekend, hitting seven homers to give them 22 for the season. “I thought we played another solid game today,” KU head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We had some quality at-bats.” McFalls, in her second season, was an All-American shortstop at A&M. KU associate head coach hitting coach Rich Wieligman was an Aggie assistant for Evans from 2003-06. … A&M did not trail in its three victories. “Having just one run up on the board and being ahead, it helps me personally to relax, to throw my pitches and let my defense work and not be so tight,” Poynter said.
