The Texas A&M softball team had a wild roller-coaster ride Saturday filled with thrills, but the Aggies had trouble handling the last few curves and left Davis Diamond feeling queasy.
The Texas-Arlington Mavericks rallied from a four-run deficit for a 5-4, eight-inning victory over A&M, which cruised to a 7-1 victory over Abilene Christian in the day’s first game.
UTA tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning, then took the lead on Avery Grimes’ two-out double in the eighth that scored KJ Murphy, who started the inning at second base via the international tiebreaker.
A&M (2-2) was in great shape to at least match that run after UTA’s Allie Gardiner hit Jourdyn Campbell with a pitch in the bottom of the eighth. But UTA got a force out at third on Kayla Garcia’s sacrifice bunt attempt and turned a game-ending double play on Shaylee Ackerman’s grounder up the middle.
A&M, which had five hits in the first inning, went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position in the last three innings and couldn’t score in the third or fourth despite having a leadoff double both times.
“It’s inexcusable to have two leadoff doubles and not score,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “That’s ridiculous.”
A&M also had to settle for a split on the first day of the Aggie Classic when UTA scored five unearned runs in a 7-2 victory in Friday’s nightcap.
The Aggies seemingly put that hiccup behind them by scoring four runs in the first inning against ACU to open Saturday’s action. Florida State sophomore transfer Makinzy Herzog and senior Kelbi Fortenberry started the rally with back-to-back doubles, and sophomore Meagan Smith and senior Payton McBride ended it with back-to-back homers. It was Smith’s third homer in three games.
After McBride added a two-run homer in the third inning, the only real suspense seemed to be could A&M win the game via a run-rule, possibly making it easier for junior right-hander Kayla Poynter to throw a perfect game or no-hitter. Poynter lost her perfect game when senior center fielder Fortenberry failed to catch a fly ball at the warning track with two outs in the fourth. Poynter still had her no-hit bid starting the seventh. She struck out Caroline Adair on three pitches, but Val Rudd fouled off three 0-2 pitches and eventually drew a walk. Poynter struck out the next batter, but Blair Clayton lined a 1-2 change-up into left-center field for an RBI double.
“It was where it was supposed to be,” Poynter said of the pitch. “[Clayton] did a really good job of waiting on it and driving it where she needed to.”
Poynter bounced back for her 16th strikeout, six more than her previous best.
“She was actually out for about a week with a little soreness, and for her to come back and be that sharp, I was really happy about that,” Evans said. “I thought her location was really good. Whatever pitch she was throwing, she put it exactly where she wanted to put it. I am really happy for her.”
UTA proved much tougher the second time for Herzog, who threw a complete game on Friday, allowing only four hits in the 2-0 victory. The right-hander was lifted Saturday in the sixth after allowing back-to-back hits to juniors Murphy and Madison Miller. Their hits along with an error by freshman left fielder Ackerman cut A&M’s lead to 4-2.
Relief pitcher McBride gave up an infield hit to freshman pinch-hitter Jadyn Erickson, who stole second base. Grimes lined a shot just over the outstretched glove of A&M sophomore second baseman Kayla Garcia to drive in Erickson and tie the game. The senior second baseman also knocked in UTA’s first run with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, scoring Murphy who reached by being hit by a pitch. Grimes’ three hits and four RBIs were both career-highs. The only time A&M retired Grimes came when the left-hander thought she had singled to center in the second but was called out for stepping out of the batter’s box too early.
Pesky UTA, picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference, went down in order only three times in 21 innings against A&M.
“They don’t strike out much. They put the ball in play, and they did a good job,” Evans said. “I was frustrated we didn’t take advantage of so many opportunities.”
After sending eight batters to the plate in the first inning, A&M went in order in the second. A&M wasted sophomore Haley Lee’s leadoff double in the third and Campbell’s leadoff double in the fourth. Ackerman got a one-out single off the pitcher, but a base running mistake by Campbell kept A&M from padding its lead.
“I thought we had way too many throwaway at-bats with runners in scoring position and strikeouts with balls over our head,” Evans said. “We need to be better than that.”
UTA sophomore right-hander Garner, who allowed only one hit in 3 2/3 innings in Friday’s victory, followed that up by allowing just one hit over four innings for the victory Saturday. A&M’s best chance to score came in the sixth when Garcia walked and Ackerman singled, but Herzog and Fortenberry both struck out.
“We certainly had the right people up at the right time,” Evans said. “And not to execute and take advantage of that is frustrating for sure.”
UTA (2-2), which had lost 17 straight to A&M before Friday’s victory, wasn’t able to build on its success as Abilene Christian (1-1) grabbed a 4-2 victory over the Mavs in Saturday’s last game.
•
NOTES — A&M will play ACU at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the tournament’s final game. ... A&M had nine hits against ACU, six of them for extra bases. A&M added four doubles against UTA, giving the Aggies 15 extra-base hits in four games. A&M had only 92 total last year. ... Clayton and Rudd were the only ACU batters not to strike out against A&M on Saturday, but four Wildcats struck out twice and three fanned three times each.
