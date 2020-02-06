The Texas A&M softball team only has to look at the preseason rankings for a little extra energy at practice.
The Aggies are in neither the Top 25 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association nor USA Softball/ESPN. It’s the first time A&M hasn’t been ranked to open the season in the sport’s two major polls since 2010.
“We use it as a motivator,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I see it come out on the days when we didn’t work as hard as we should, where we didn’t practice as well as we should, we didn’t get some quality reps in. Then that ranking pops up somewhere in a group meeting or in a text as just a reminder, ‘Hey, here’s where we were and our expectation is a whole lot different.’”
A&M will open the season this weekend with the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. The Aggies will start the event with a doubleheader against Texas-Arlington at 3 p.m. Friday. A&M then will play Abilene Christian at noon Saturday followed by UTA and will end the tournament against Abilene Christian at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
A&M is coming off one of the most frustrating seasons in school history. The Aggies went 6-18 in Southeastern Conference place to finish last in the 13-team league. It was the program’s worst record and lowest finish in 23 seasons of conference play. The Aggies still extended their school record of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances to 18 but, fittingly for the season, suffered a pair of tough losses to instate rivals Houston 3-1 and Texas 3-2 in eight innings to finish the year at 28-27.
“It doesn’t feel good to be where we finished last year,” Evans said. “Our expectations are always going to be higher than our opponents’ expectation of us.”
A&M was picked to finish in a tie for 12th with Mississippi State by the SEC coaches this season, but optimism is high for the Aggies, who return their entire pitching staff and three of their top four hitters. A&M also added seven freshmen and Florida State transfer Makinzy Herzog, who batted .316 last year with 26 runs batted in and went 10-2 in the circle with a 1.56 earned run average as a freshman for the Seminoles.
“[She] is really athletic,” Evans said. “She is someone we want to have in our lineup every day.”
Herzog will play mostly left field when not pitching. Last season the right-hander struck out 58 in 71 2/3 innings with 25 walks while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.
“Makinzy Herzog certainly brings a lot of talent into the circle as a power pitcher, so we’re looking forward to that,” Evans said.
A&M’s main pitchers last year were right-hander Kendall Potts (12-13, 3.14 ERA) and left-hander Payton McBride (9-7, 3.49 ERA).
Potts, who appeared in only five games at Baylor in 2017 then sat out the 2018 season while recovering from multiple arm surgeries, had a strong finish with a 3.24 ERA in SEC play.
“I thought last year she really hit her stride towards the middle of SEC [play],” Evans said.
It was the opposite for McBride, who went 1-6 with a 6.05 ERA as teams batted .332 against her in SEC games. She threw 114 1/3 innings for the year, which was 30 more innings than she had thrown in her first two seasons combined. A&M is hoping to use McBride more in relief this year, which was the case her first two seasons when she had seven saves and was effective almost every appearance.
Evans and pitching coach Kara Dill also are counting on freshman right-hander Ashley Daugherty and junior right-hander Kayla Poynter (4-6, 4.25 ERA) to give A&M more depth than it had last year.
A&M’s 3.70 ERA ranked last in the SEC last season. The Aggies struck out a league-low 211 batters in 361 2/3 innings, putting pressure on a defense that returned only one position player from 2018.
The Aggies are more experienced in the field this year with senior center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry, first baseman McBride, sophomore catcher Haley Lee and senior outfielder Blake-Ann Fritsch returning. The foursome combined for only 13 errors last year. Sophomore second baseman Kayla Garcia also returns. She made eight errors in 105 chances last season, but Evans said she improved dramatically during the offseason.
“I’ve never seen her play a better second base,” Evans said.
Freshman Jourdyn Campbell will play shortstop with juniors Dani Elder (.255, 2 HRs, 13 RBIs) and Ashlynn Walls (.211, 1 HR, 7 RBIs) vying for time at third base.
Playing time throughout the lineup could be determined by offense. A&M hit 32 homers with 216 RBIs last season, both the lowest in the SEC.
“Our offense is going to be strong,” Evans said. “I think it’s going to take us time to hit our stride for sure. We certainly expect to increase our power numbers and our output in RBIs and production.”
Fortenberry (.343, 1 HR, 26 RBIs), McBride (.329, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs), Lee (.269, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs), Garcia (.311, 11 RBIs) and Herzog are a good nucleus for new batting coach Craig Snider, who came from Florida State. A&M, though, won’t be waiting for extra-base hits to score with a more aggressive approach on the basepaths.
“We’ve got a lot of speed that can come off the bench for us,” Evans said.
A&M stole 41 bases last year, topping only Florida (33) and Arkansas (13) among SEC teams.
•
NOTES — UTA went 36-27 overall last season and 17-10 in the Sun Belt Conference for third place. The Mavericks return six position players and all their pitchers. They were picked to finish third in the Sun Belt behind Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy. ... A&M beat UTA 1-0 last year on March 6. ... Abilene Christian went 13-31 last season, including 6-21 in the Southland Conference for 10th place. It is picked to finish ninth this year. ACU senior catcher Blair Clayton is from Caldwell. ... A&M didn’t receive one vote in either major preseason poll this season. In 2010 coming off a 33-22 season, the Aggies received six points in the NFCA poll to tie Cal State Northridge and Tulsa for 41st and was 37th with five points in the USA Softball/ESPN poll. ... Alabama is picked to win the SEC followed by Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn. A&M and Mississippi State earned 22 points, 30 behind Auburn. Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia are the only teams picked in the top six that A&M will play.
