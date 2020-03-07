The Texas A&M softball team has had a roller-coaster start to the season with several disappointing losses, but the experience might pay off in the top-heavy Southeastern Conference.
The Aggies (15-7), who were one pitch from reaching the Women’s College World Series in 2018, slipped to last place in the SEC last season. A&M is picked by the coaches to tie Mississippi State for last place against this year and will get a good barometer in a league-opening series at 10th-ranked Kentucky (17-3) starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Sunday with the finale at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Wildcats lead the nation in runs scored per game at 8.9 and extra-base hits (79). They have the nation’s leader in three categories. Sophomore Mallory Peyton has 10 home runs. Senior Alex Martens has 39 runs batted in, and sophomore Kayla Kowalik has seven triples.
“Offensively, this might be the best team they’ve had in a long time,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. Coming off three straight trips to the NCAA super regionals, Kentucky will be the first of six or seven ranked SEC teams the Aggies could play in weekend series. Evans said it’s important for her players to keep from peeking ahead at the daunting schedule.
“We really talk about how to be consistent in how we play the game, what’s important, [and] how we pay attention to small, little details so big things can happen in the end,” Evans said. “I think it’s really important not to put too much on our team’s play.”
A&M started SEC play 1-7 last year en route to a 6-18 finish as the Aggies placed last in a conference for the first time since 1996 when they joined the Big 12 Conference. A&M won its only SEC series against Arkansas to end April and won the regular-season finale at 11th-ranked Tennessee to get its overall record over .500 and help it earn a school-record 18th straight NCAA tournament appearance.
Evans feels better about this team’s chances with a revamped pitching staff and newcomers topped by sophomore Makinzy Herzog, a transfer from Florida State. Herzog is hitting .456 with six homers and 16 RBIs, all team highs. She’s also 3-0 in the circle with an 0.82 ERA.
“She’s been just a breath of fresh air,” Evans said. “She’s a great teammate. She’s pretty quiet. She doesn’t say a whole lot. She’s pretty loud though with her game.”
Herzog has helped the pitching staff to a 2.58 ERA, a vast improvement from last year’s 5.34 ERA in SEC play. Senior right-hander Kendall Potts (5-3, 2.86) and junior right-hander Kayla Poynter (5-2, 1.81) give A&M options. Senior left-hander Payton McBride (0-2, 7.00) and Potts threw 123 2/3 of the team’s 154 2/3 innings in SEC play last season, but McBride has yet to find her groove.
“I think we have the ability to use somebody different every day on the mound,” Evans said. “Having said that, we’ll tweak it any way we can to win games. We didn’t have that luxury a year ago.”
Another added luxury is power on offense. A&M averaged only 4.4 runs last season, hitting .273 with 54 doubles and 32 homers. A&M already has hit 19 homers and 44 doubles, the third-most in the nation. Freshman Jourdyn Campbell has 12 doubles, and sophomore Morgan Smith and sister Meagan each have hit three homers.
“I think we have the ability to hit throughout the lineup,” Evans said.
A&M’s weakness has been defense, which contributed in losses to Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas-Arlington.
“I think we understand that for us to be good we have to take care of the ball on defense and play with a lot more confidence out there,” Evans said.
A&M rebounded from the back-to-back losses to Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana to win the last three games of the Reveille Classic without an error heading into SEC play.
“I think we are in a good spot right now,” Poynter said. “The past couple of games we lost kind of put us in a tough spot, but we really changed our mentality and we’re going to be aggressive.”
We’re going to attack, so going into SEC play, if we just keep that mentality we’re going to be good.”
•
NOTES — Kentucky typically likes to open the season on the road because of weather conditions this time of year in Lexington, Kentucky, and the Wildcats will be playing at home for the first time this year. ... Kentucky is one of four SEC teams in the Top 10 along with No. 5 LSU followed by No. 7 Florida and No. 9 Alabama. The SEC’s ranked teams include No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 23 Missouri and No. 24 Mississippi State. Tennessee is just a few spots outside the Top 25. The only SEC teams not getting any votes from the 32 head coaches are Auburn, Ole Miss and A&M. ... The games will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).
