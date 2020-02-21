CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — The Texas A&M softball team lost to third-ranked Oklahoma 2-1 and top-ranked UCLA 9-1 in six innings Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Meagan Smith hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the seventh to tie Oklahoma at 1 in the opener, but the Sooners (10-1) rallied in the bottom half of the inning with Grace Lyons doubling in Grace Green for the walkoff victory.
UCLA took a 5-0 lead in the first and cruised past A&M (10-5) in the nightcap.
A&M opened the tournament with a pair of victories Thursday, beating Bethune-Cookman 11-0 in five innings and upsetting No. 5 Arizona 7-6.
The Aggies will wrap up tournament play against UC Davis at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.