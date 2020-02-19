The Texas A&M softball team will play Bethune-Cookman at 2:30 p.m. and No. 5 Arizona at 5 p.m. Thursday to open play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
A&M also will face No. 3 Oklahoma at 3 p.m. and No. 1 UCLA at 7:30 p.m. Friday then play UC Davis at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the event.
A&M’s games will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and will be streamed online at www.FloSoftball.com.
A&M (8-3) went 5-0 in last week’s A&M Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.