The youthful Texas A&M softball team got a much-needed double dose of confidence with victories over Southeastern Louisiana and Kansas in the Reveille Classic on Saturday at Davis Diamond.
A rare, stellar first-inning relief effort by sophomore Hannah Mayo keyed the Aggies to a 10-0, five-inning victory over the SEL Lady Lions in the opener. A&M leaned on clutch hitting and a gutsy performance by senior pitcher Kendall Potts to eke by the Jayhawks 7-6 in the nightcap.
A&M, coming off disappointing losses to Sam Houston State and SEL, teams it had dominated in the past, had a potentially disastrous start against the Lady Lions (13-6). Freshman pitcher Ashley Daugherty got the first out, but loaded the bases with two walks sandwiched around a hit batsman. During one stretch, Daugherty threw 10 straight balls, two of them wild pitches. Mayo came in throwing strikes to stifle the Lady Lions, who were coming off an 8-0 run-rule victory over the Aggies.
“I thought that was a huge statement by her,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought our energy was just so much better [after that]. Our kids were really committed to recognizing what’s going in the game and celebrating that. When [they] got the bases loaded, our kids rallied together in the circle. Those are the small things we haven’t seen our team do. To have them push the pause button and gather themselves was good to see.”
A&M sophomore Makinzy Herzog hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and the Aggies (14-7) displayed a killer instinct by scoring in every inning for their third run-rule victory of the season. A&M kept rolling against Kansas, scoring three runs in the first inning. But the Jayhawks (8-10) tied the game with a four-run sixth. The Aggies responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and that was enough for Potts, despite giving up a booming, two-run, two-out homer to Gayre Shelby.
“I am happy at the way we responded,” Evans said. “Yesterday was rough for us. We came out today with a different mentality today. I thought we managed both games very well.”
A&M made 27 errors in its first 19 games, including two in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to Sam Houston State that led to three unearned runs. A&M didn’t have an error Saturday.
“I loved that our kids just calmed down and made plays,” Evans said. “We’ve had so many opportunities to get outs [in the past] and we made it hard on ourselves. Today, I think our kids did a very nice job.”
The Aggies, who were 1 of 12 with runners in scoring position Friday, had 20 hits in 10 innings at the plate, getting production throughout the lineup and from unexpected folks.
Seniors Payton McBride and Kelbi Fortenberry, who came in hitting .277 and .230, respectively, combined to go 6 for 10 with five runs batted in. Junior Danni Elder who came in hitting .100 was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks. Elder’s first hit was double to make it 2-0 against SEL, scoring Fortenberry who led off the second inning with a double. Elder ripped the first pitch she saw after freshman Shaylee Ackerman had lined out to center on the first pitch.
“I knew I needed to have the same mentality,” Elder said. “I was ready for anything high up in the zone and looked for pretty much anything I could put the barrel to.”
A&M had eight walks on the day and struck out only five times. Evans said first-year batting coach Craig Snider told the players yesterday’s effort was unacceptable.
“[He said] this is how you’re going to manage at-bats, this is your mentality,” Evans said. “And I think that was a big difference today.”
A&M swung the bats even better against Kansas. Sophomore Haley Lee had a two-run double in the first after a leadoff walk to Herzog and sophomore Morgan Smith singled. Freshman Jourdyn Campbell made it 4-0 with an RBI double in the third, scoring Fortenberry who had singled. Elder, Herzog and McBride had singles in the sixth to regain the lead.
“Coach Snider reminded us to be confident up there and gain some momentum,” Herzog said. “Earlier in the season, we would gain momentum then lose it, so today we needed to keep our energy up in the dugout. That helped create some momentum and lead us through the whole game.”
KU’s booming bats put a scare into the Aggies.
Senior Sam Dellinger hit a leadoff homer in the sixth, her third of the season. Sophomore Gayre, who is from D’Hanis, doubled home Sydnee Ramsey who walked. Pinch-hitter Madison Hirsch made it 4-3 with a single and she eventually scored on a sacrifice fly. Gayre hit her eighth homer of the season in the seventh, but Hirsch popped up to end the game.
Potts (5-3) was tagged for 10 hits, but walked only one and struck out three as the right-hander as she threw only 107 pitches.
“They’ve got some potent hitters in the top of their order,” Evans said. “She did a good job of calming herself down [after the Gayre home run] and getting her win. We don’t care if it’s ugly or pretty, we just care if we win and she did that for us today.”
A&M will end the Reveille Classic at 10:30 a.m. against Kansas, a fine tune-up before starting Southeastern Conference play next week at Kentucky.
“We have to be able to keep the momentum and keep our heads high from these two wins,” Elder said. “We need to realize we can play like this all the time.”
•
NOTES — Mayo (1-0) gave up eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. ... Sunday’s early start is to accommodate Kansas’ travel plans. … Kansas beat SEL 3-2 in eight innings in Saturday’s first game.
