In 2000, then newly appointed Colorado State head basketball coach Dale Layer picked up an up-and-coming assistant from Texas at the airport for an interview.
Within minutes of meeting Brent “Buzz” Williams, Layer said he wanted to turn the car around and send Williams directly back to his post at Northwestern State.
“I was tired and he was talking to fast for my ears to listen and I didn’t like him on the first impression,” Layer said during an appearance on the Buzz Williams Radio Show in November.
Twenty years later, Layer is on a charter plane with Williams to Missouri, for the Texas A&M’s 8 p.m. Tuesday tip against the Tigers, serving as the fast-talking head coach’s special assistant.
Despite Williams’ initial impression, Layer soon found he was the man for the job at Colorado State, due to his knowledge and connections recruiting Texas that the Rams needed at the time.
It helped that Williams had compiled a recruiting book dividing the state into various regions and laying out key targets in each region and the contacts for those areas to investigate talent further. That attention to detail landed Williams his fourth assistant coaching job. His pitch changed Layer’s mind, after already deciding on hiring former Oregon State assistant Chad Forcier, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.
“[Williams] was talking so fast, but I was listening at that point,” Layer said. “At the end of that lunch, I said, ‘If I don’t hire this guy, I’m an idiot.’”
The pair worked together for four seasons in Fort Collins, earning an NCAA tournament bid in 2003 with a 19-14 overall record.
Williams would leave Layer after the following season, making his first stop at Texas A&M as an assistant under Billy Gillispie before becoming a head coach at New Orleans.
After a stint as head coach at New Orleans, Williams went to Marquette as an assistant.
While Williams was still an assistant at Marquette, the two had lunch during the Final Four. During the lunch, Williams got a call to come back for an interview for the head coaching position. As Williams rushed off to catch a private plane for the interview, he told Layer he would hire him as an assistant, should he get the job.
“I didn’t want to move my family to Milwaukee, but it was too good of an opportunity for me professionally and I think Buzz is just tremendous as a person and a coach,” Layer said.
Layer went on to serve as the head coach at Liberty from 2009 to 2015 and then joined the coaching staff of the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Development League in 2016.
Williams brought Layer back onto his staff as a special assistant last season while at Virginia Tech. The 61-year-old coach then followed Williams to A&M, serving in the same position.
Layer’s role includes advanced scouting, helping with any tasks the coaching staff can’t handle and offering support and ideas to Williams and his staff.
“If I can take anything off his plate, it’s good for everybody. Whatever we can do to keep him on track, not that he needs help. He’s so thorough, he wants everyone to be satisfied, he wants everyone to be touched and he wants everyone to get what he wants, but there are only so many hours in the day.”
Working under one of his former assistants has been no trouble for Layer.
“I learn from Buzz that he’s learned from me,” Layer said. “It’s something new every day. He thinks outside the box. He’s always a step ahead. I’m always trying to keep up with him and support him and take things off his plate as much as I can.”
Layer said, in their short time with A&M (8-8, 2-3 in SEC), the coaching staff has made an impact, but there is plenty of work left to be done. The Aggies enter Tuesday’s contest hoping to end a two-game losing streak at Missouri (9-8, 1-4 in SEC).
“We’re behind as a program, but it’s fun to see it grow,” Layer said. “It’s fun to see the guys embrace what Buzz is trying to do and you can see them slowly coming in alignment with where they were as it compares to where he wants them to be. They’re on the right path.”
