Texas A&M women’s basketball student assistant John Cochran was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ NCAA Division I women’s basketball student assistant coach of the year this week. Cochran joined the program in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2019 and is working to complete a master’s in sports management in December 2021.

