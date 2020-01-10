The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will face Georgia at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.
A&M’s men are 5-2 and ranked fourth nationally, while Georgia’s men are 3-1 and ranked 11th. The Aggie women are 3-1 and ranked 19th, and their Bulldog counterparts are 3-1 and ranked eighth.
