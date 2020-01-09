Former Texas A&M two-sport athlete Toya Jones will be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Hall of Fame on Friday.
Jones lettered in football and track and field all four years at A&M, running on the Aggies’ 4x100-meter relay team that went undefeated and won the event at the Texas Relays, Penn Relays and Big 12 Conference and NCAA outdoor championships.
Competing for Refugio High School, Jones won a record 13 gold medals at the state track meets and helped the Bobcats win three state team championships.
Bennie Brazell, Carl Erickson, Sid “The Jet” Garton, Leo Manzano, Larry Story and Monte Stratton also will be inducted Friday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.
