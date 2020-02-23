The Texas A&M track and field teams won almost a dozen events at the A&M Invite on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
A&M’s Amber Ivy won the women’s 60 meters in 7.43 seconds and the 200 in 23.59. Ryan Martin won the men’s 60 in 6.80. Wes McPhail won the men’s mile (4:09.32) and Megan Hopper won the women’s mile (4:59.67). Devin Dixon won the men’s 800 (1:47.88). Rebecca Bonta won the women’s 3,000 (10:29.28). Mason Farley won the men’s high jump at 6 feet, 10.25 inches, and Kirby Matocha won the women’s high jump at 5-8.75.
The Aggies will host the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships next Friday and Saturday.
