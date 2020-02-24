On a day many of the nation’s best women’s basketball teams failed to take care of business, 16th-ranked Texas A&M did just that.
The Aggies dominated from start to finish in an 84-54 victory over the Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena on Sunday, continuing their late Southeastern Conference surge.
A&M (22-5, 10-4) never trailed and was in total control after closing the first quarter on a 12-2 run for a 25-11 lead in front of 4,809 fans. Auburn (9-16, 3-11) went on a 10-4 run midway through the second quarter to climb within 40-32, but the Aggies scored the last two baskets of the first half and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. A&M hit 14 of its first 20 field goal attempts en route to shooting a season-best 57.8% (37 of 64). Junior guard Chennedy Carter scored a game-high 23 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting performance, hitting both of her 3-point attempts. Junior wing Kayla Wells added 13 points by hitting 6 of 9 field goals, reserve junior guard Aaliyah Wilson had 12 points on 5 of 7 with a pair of 3-pointers and junior post Ciera Johnson had 11 points on 5 of 11.
“I thought our shot selection was outstanding,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “Our ball reversal [was outstanding].”
Nine A&M players scored and all but two shot at least 50%.
“That’s efficiency running the zone offense against the press,” said Blair, crediting associate head coach Kelly Bond-White for the sound game plan.
Point guard Shambria Washington hit only 1 of 3 shots, but she had eight assists as the team had a season-high 29 with only 11 turnovers.
“That is huge,” Blair said. “When we take care of the ball like that … we take care of the basketball game.”
A&M’s fourth straight victory moved it into sole possession of third place in the SEC as Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) lost to top top-ranked South Carolina and 22nd-ranked Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) lost at Florida 83-80. The Aggies also pulled within a game of second-place Mississippi State (23-5, 11-3) as the ninth-ranked Bulldogs lost at home 66-64 to Alabama (16-11, 6-8), which will be at Reed Arena on Thursday night.
“Everything turned out perfect for us today as far as the SEC standings [are concerned],” Blair said. “Now, what we’ve got to do is we can’t worry about anybody but Texas A&M. [We need to] take care of that last home game.”
There also was good news around the country as eighth-ranked UCLA, 11th-ranked Arizona, 12th-ranked DePaul, 17th-ranked Florida State and 21st-ranked Arizona State all lost to unranked opponents, improving A&M’s chances of hosting NCAA tournament first- and second-round games. A&M improved to 14-1 at home with its most lopsided win since a 79-35 victory over last-place Ole Miss on Jan. 6.
While scoring at ease, the Aggies also put the clamps on Auburn’s best player, junior post Unique Thompson, who was coming off a 24-point, 11-rebound effort in a 92-85 overtime loss to Mississippi State.
Thompson, who leads the nation with 20 double-doubles, had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting but had only eight rebounds.
“We limited her touches,” Blair said. “We were taking their possessions down to about five seconds on the shot clock the majority of the time.”
The 6-foot-4 Johnson did a good job guarding 6-3 Thompson, forcing Auburn to settle for 3-pointers. The Tigers hit 8 of 25, their most attempts in eight games, but A&M matched their eight 3s with 10 less attempts. The Aggies also got a season-high 26 points from their bench with reserve guard Jasmine Williams leading the way. Williams came into the game with 76 seconds left in the first quarter and finished the run with a fast-break layup and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer en route to scoring eight points.
“I wanted to play Jazz early because that’s like having a coach out there on the floor,” Blair said. “She knows what the other team is doing, and she knows what we’re doing. As you get late in your career, efficiency happens. That’s why she’s getting so efficient with the basketball on making decisions. She’s [always] where she should be.”
Williams, who earned an undergraduate degree in finance and is taking graduate courses at the Mays Business School, was honored before the game during Senior Day festivities along with Washington and reserve forward Cheah Real-Whitsitt.
“I feel like we give energy, power, motivation and our all,” said Real-Whitsitt, who had four points and four rebounds. “Each one of us gives everything we have at every moment. Sham on the court keeps us level-headed and mindful. Sharing the ball is an attribute that a lot of people don’t have, and she has that. Jazz has spirit. Without her, I would have difficulty being spirited as well. I’m proud of our little class. I think we make a huge difference on and off the court.”
The seniors might not be the only ones with time running out in Aggieland because Carter is eligible to declare for the WNBA draft. Carter, who missed seven games with an ankle injury, has averaged 22.5 points in four games since returning with Sunday possibly her best all-around effort. She had five assists in 31 minutes with no turnovers for the first time in 40 games.
“She loves to share the ball, and she loves to get her teammates involved,” Blair said. “She just tore apart their zone, either on ball-reversal or just coming off screens and shooting the mid-range shot. She was just efficient. Now, she was efficient when she scored 37 points [at Tennessee], but today the game was just so effortless for her. It didn’t even look like she was breaking a sweat out there.”
Auburn dropped to 0-14 against the Aggies. The last two losses had been by two points each, but this was the second-largest blowout in the series.
“We knew [Wells and Carter] were 3-point shooters; we knew they could score,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “We didn’t do a very good job of covering [Johnson] on the inside. It’s a game of runs, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to make defensive stops. Our team is so caught up in the offense. When you do make a shot, you eventually have to make a defensive stop, and we just didn’t make enough defensive stops.”
A&M also had a 43-21 edge on the boards with junior power forward N’dea Jones, the SEC’s leading rebounder, having a game-high 12 and Johnson adding eight.
“I don’t think we’ve been outrebounded by 22 all year long,” Williams-Flournoy said.
While Auburn had long faces, the Aggies were beaming after their highest scoring performance since an 84-77 victory at Arkansas to open SEC play.
“I think we shared the basketball, and we really played as a team,” Washington said. “It was really fun. We had smiles throughout the whole game. At halftime, we were loose, we were happy and we came out and competed.”
•
NOTES — Both teams were 2 of 3 at the free-throw line. It was the fewest makes and attempts by A&M in at least three seasons. ... The last time Carter didn’t have a turnover was in a 75-70 victory over Oregon State on Dec. 15, 2018. … A&M’s previous best shooting percentage this season was 55.7% (34 of 61) against Ole Miss. Its most assists had been 24 in a 60-48 victory over Georgia Tech. The scores of those ranked teams losing Sunday were Washington 74, No. 8 UCLA 68; Colorado 50, No. 11 Arizona 38; Villanova 76, No. 12 DePaul 58; Georgia Tech 65, No. 17 Florida State 62; and Utah 75, Arizona State 71. The NCAA women’s basketball committee will reveal is second top 16 teams on March 2. A&M didn’t make the first list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.