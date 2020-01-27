The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is winning and having fun despite not having leading scorer Chennedy Carter.
A&M had four starters score in double figures and super sub Jasmine Williams had another solid effort as the 15th-ranked Aggies rolled to a 72-53 Southeastern Conference victory over the Missouri Tigers.
A&M (17-3, 5-2) scored the first nine points Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena and never trailed. Missouri (5-15, 2-5) had a couple chances to make the game interesting, but the Aggies showed their resolve. A&M’s bench outscored Missouri 16-12, playing 57 1/2 minutes with no turnovers.
“I’m more pleased with what we’re doing with what we have,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And the kids are having a lot of confidence right now, we’re hitting some open shots.
A&M hit 26 of 56 field goals (46.4%) for its best shooting game without Carter, who suffered a grade two ankle against LSU on Jan. 9. A&M, which led 27-19 when Carter got hurt, lost that game (57-54) and then lost at Kentucky (76-54). Those losses knocked A&M out of the Top 10, but the Aggies have regrouped to win three straight with the bench helping make up for the loss of the electrifying Carter, who averages 21.9 ppg.
Williams had 11 points in 23 minutes, both career highs for the senior guard, in last Sunday’s 69-42 victory over Florida. A&M’s bench was outscored 26-0 in Thursday’s 79-74 victory at Alabama, but it had only one turnover in 25 ½ minutes. Williams had eight points and six rebounds against Missouri, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman backup point guard McKinzie Green had four assists in 9 ½ minutes as A&M had 22 assists on 26 baskets (84.6%), its best effort of sharing the basketball this season.
“I think it is really important, within the culture of our program to know that at any given moment, it could be your turn,” Williams said. “You just need to be ready, be preparing in practice every day as if someone could fall.”
Williams and 5-foot-11 senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt came through midway through the third quarter when 6-4 junior post Ciera Johnson — the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder — and 6-2 junior power forward N’dea Jones — the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer — were both on the bench in foul trouble.
Missouri’s Hayley Frank hit a layup to pull the Tigers within 44-33, but A&M’s make-shift lineup of three guards and two forwards closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to stretch A&M’s lead to 55-33. Junior Kayla Wells hit a 16-footer and 3-pointer back to back, then Williams capped the run with a 3-pointer with a second left.
“[Missouri] didn’t have a post presence, so I could get by playing small ball,” Blair said.
A&M hit 4 of 5 field goals in the final 4:38 of third quarter, while Missouri was 1 of 7 with a turnover.
“We didn’t do anything differently. We were playing a matchup zone the majority of the time,” Blair said.
Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson, who has become a starter in Carter’s absence, had a career-high four steals. She added seven points and seven rebounds. Wells had a team-high 18 points with four assists. She struggled at times from the field, hitting only 5 of 14 shots, but got to the free-throw line, where she hit all six attempts.
“I like the emergence of her being a scorer, not just a complementary player,” Blair said.
Jones had her eighth straight double-double. She had a game-high 13 rebounds as A&M held a 40-31 edge, and she and Johnson each added 10 points. Blair bemoaned the bad fouls made by Jones and Johnson, something he said can’t happen against the league’s post-oriented teams.
A&M senior point guard Shambria Washington had 11 points and seven assists in another solid effort.
Missouri freshman sensation Aijha Blackwell had 18 points and seven rebounds, but the 6-foot guard hit only 6 of 16 shots. Missouri made only 11 of its first 42 shots (26.2%), including 4 of 18 (22.2%) on 3-pointers.
“I just felt like we had a hard time scoring the ball, especially early on in that first half,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We had some pretty good looks. You gotta be able to knock down the good looks because you’re going to have a lot of tough looks [because] they’re a good defensive team.”
A&M took a 17-4 lead as Missouri hit only 2 of 11 with three turnovers. But Missouri hit its last three shots of the first quarter to pull within 17-12. Blackwell hit the first shot of second quarter to complete the 10-0 run, but A&M answered with its own 10-0 run with Wilson and junior guard Aahliyah Jackson hitting 3s.
Williams came up with the play of the half in the final minute of play. Blackwell had a steal and, while driving hard to the basket, wisely passed to a trailing teammate as Washington and Real-Whitsitt caught up with the play. But a layup attempt by Missouri’s Elle Brown was swatted away by the 5-10 high-flying Williams.
“I saw the girl coming out of corner of my eye,” Williams said. “And I was praying she’d pass the ball, but surely I didn’t think she’d go up with it. So I jumped and she jumped and luckily I got the block and rebound.”
Washington made it count more by hitting a 14-footer at the other end.
“Jas does that to us in practice all the time,” said Washington, who was laughing as Williams explained the play.
Washington, who scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, said the play shows the team is having fun.
“I think we had fun on a lot of possessions,” Washington said. “And that’s really what it’s all about, playing together as a team and having fun.”
•
NOTES — Blair, who won his 800th game last month, earned his 400th victory with the Aggies. He’s 808-325 overall and 400-162 in 17 seasons at A&M. … Jones fouled out for the first time in 77 games. … A&M improved to 6-3 in games without Carter, who will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s home game against Georgia. “She did not go on the last trip [to Alabama] because we wanted her to stay and get treatment on that leg, and that’s where I’m at right now,” Blair said. … Washington paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers’ star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash. “It’s a privilege that we got to play the sport that he was so greatly known for today,” she said. “And prayers to his family [and] his friends.” Blair never had the pleasure of meeting Bryant, though, he wish he had. “Nobody competed harder and better than Kobe, and he demanded that of his teammates,” Blair said.
