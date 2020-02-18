AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished the first day of the Southeastern Conference Championship in second place, trailing Florida by three points with 163 on Tuesday at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.
A&M senior Raena Eldridge, senior Anna Belousova, sophomore Emma Carlton and senior Golf Sapianchai placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 36.52 seconds. Senior Katie Portz, senior Karling Hemstreet, Sapianchai and junior Jing Wen Quah also placed fifth in the 800 freestyle relay (7:02.44), and freshman Alyssa Clairmont took fifth in the 1-meter springboard dive with 307.30 points.
The meet continues through Saturday.
