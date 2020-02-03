BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M missed a game-tying layup with six seconds left as LSU held on for 59-58 victory in a pivotal 59-58 Southeastern Conference women’s basketball victory Sunday afternoon inside the Maravich Assembly Center.
The 15th-ranked Aggies (18-4, 6-3) pulled within 57-55 on junior guard Aaliyah Wilson’s three-point play with 45 seconds left. A&M was able to get a defensive stop, but Wilson missed a layup. LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left, which became vital for the Tigers (16-5, 6-3) when A&M junior wing Kayla Wells hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left.
LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer and junior post Faustine Aifuwa each had 18 points as LSU swept the season series against the Aggies, in the process snapping A&M’s four-game winning streak. A&M played its sixth straight game without All-American guard Chennedy Carter, who injured her left ankle late in the first half of LSU’s 57-54 victory over the Aggies on Jan. 9 at Reed Arena.
On Sunday, LSU lost senior forward Ayana Mitchell to a knee injury with 2:16 left in the second quarter with the Tigers up 26-17.
Wilson, who has started in place of Carter, had a season-high 16 points, as did Wells. They combined to hit 14 of 31 field goals. A&M junior power forward N’dea Jones had her 10th straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. But Jones hit only 3 of 12 field goals, and junior post Ciera Johnson hit 3 of 9 in one of their worst offensive games of the season. They also had five of the team’s 14 turnovers.
“I don’t think we were ready to play, at least those two post players,” A&M assistant coach Bob Starkey said on the KZNE radio postgame show. “We played size all year long, including those guys. Today what they saw was nothing new. We just didn’t get it done.”
A&M missed five field goals and had a turnover during a key four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter that helped LSU turn a 49-46 deficit into a 55-50 lead with 2:23 left.
A&M, which missed a trio of layups during that time, ended the drought with a fast-break layup by Wilson with 2:18 left. LSU stretched its lead back to five on Pointer’s jump shot off an offensive rebound. Pointer scored half her points in the fourth quarter.
“We regrouped and this team just said that we were not going to let this one go,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said on the school’s website.
Mitchell, who didn’t score, was averaging 14.4 points per game to rank second on the team and was shooting 68.7% from the field which was second in the nation. She also was averaging 9.1 rebounds per game. She did have six rebounds in 12 minutes, but missed two field goals and didn’t score.
“We talked about her at halftime and thought about what she would want us to do,” Fargas said. “I told the team that they need to go out there and play like Ayana.” Even without the 6-foot Mitchell, LSU had a 44-34 rebounding edge with Aifuwa having a career-high 16.
LSU used a 12-3 run in the first quarter for a 17-12 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter. LSU got the best of an ugly second quarter for a 26-19 halftime lead as A&M hitting 2 of 13 field goals and LSU 3 of 11.
LSU’s biggest lead was 38-27 when Aifuwa hit a jumper with 3:32 left in the third quarter. The Aggies went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 40 on a jumper by Wells with 34 seconds left in the period.
A&M took a 43-42 lead into the final quarter when Wilson hit mid-court buzzer beater.
Starkey said Wilson stepped up when the team needed it most. She added seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes with only one turnover.
A&M hit 11 of 18 shots in the third quarter as all five starters were at least 2 of 4 from the field.
“We made some shots and kept them off the glass a little bit, kept them out of the paint [which was] the game plan,” Starkey said. “But you can’t do it for [just] half a quarter and win a quality game on the road against a quality team.”
•
NOTES — A&M, which is off Thursday, will play at Mississippi State on Sunday. ... A&M remained in fourth place despite the loss, but is tied with 13th-ranked Kentucky (17-4, 6-3), 25th-ranked Arkansas (18-4, 6-3) and LSU.
