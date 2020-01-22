The Texas A&M women’s basketball team takes its medicine show Thursday to Alabama, which could use a magical elixir.
The 15th-ranked Aggies (15-3, 3-2 SEC) have lost two of their last three games, playing the last 10 quarters without junior guard Chennedy Carter, who suffered a grade two ankle sprain late in the first half of a 57-54 loss to LSU on Jan. 9.
“She hasn’t practiced yet,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said Wednesday before practice. “So, that’s all I got. Today’s another day. Alabama is another day, but she hasn’t practiced yet.”
Alabama (11-7, 1-4) has its own problems coming off a 65-63 loss to 23rd-ranked Tennessee (15-3, 5-1). The Crimson Tide was denied a sixth-straight victory over Tennessee when Rennia Davis hit a 30-foot fade-away jumper with 0.8 seconds left.
“Our kids really fought and did what we asked them to do,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “I thought we missed a lot of shots and we had great shots, but sometimes when your shot doesn’t go in you let it affect you, but I thought our kids just kept believing and they played their guts out. I thought they deserved to win, we were just one stop away.”
It could have been a victory that jump-started Alabama toward a run to the NCAA tournament.
Curry, who made nine NCAA tournaments appearances in her first 14 seasons at Purdue and Texas Tech, didn’t make the Big Dance in her first six seasons at Alabama. Her seventh team is 12th in the SEC, just ahead of Ole Miss (7-11 0-5) and Auburn (6-10, 0-5). Alabama, which is 67th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings and 0-3 against ranked teams, needs to start winning some big games if it wants to make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1999. Alabama is scheduled to play five more games against ranked teams starting with A&M.
“They’re going to come out one of two ways,” Blair said. “They are going to come in higher than a kite because of how well they played at Tennessee or they’ll come in flat and feeling like they’re 1-4 [in the SEC].”
Blair is counting on getting Tennessee’s best shot, which could be a problem with or without Carter. A&M with Carter is 3-0 on the road this season, but the average margin of victory in beating Rice, Southern California and Arkansas was only six points. A&M in last week’s 76-54 loss to Kentucky sorely missed Carter, who is not only the team’s leading scorer at 22.7 points per game, but she’s also the most experienced player with 78 career starts.
Carter is the team’s lone player who can consistently create her shot of the dribble, though A&M is an inside-oriented team with 6-foot-4 post Ciera Johnson and 6-4 power forward N’dea Jones, who combine to average 23.6 points per game and 18.0 rebounds per game.
Blair expects Alabama will defend with a zone.
“We’ve got to have help through our screens and ball movement and ball reversal, and hitting the open shot,” Blair said. “That’s our strength.”
If A&M can hit some perimeter shots it will open things for Johnson and Jones who combine to shoot 53.5% from the field.
“When we sub at our two bigs we lose a lot of offensive production and knowledge of the game,” Blair said. “Those two are playing as well as any 4-5 combination in the league right now.”
Alabama, which also will play A&M at Reed Arena on Feb. 27, returned four starters off a 14-17 team that was 5-11 in league play to finish 11th.
“They’re a junior-senior ballclub like ourselves,” Blair said.
•
NOTES — A&M is 4-3 in games without Carter, coming off a 69-42 victory over Florida (11-8, 2-4). … A&M is 8-0 against Alabama, including a 70-43 victory last seasons. … Alabama is led in scoring by junior guard Jordan Lewis (13.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.5 apg) and 6-3 junior forward Jasmine Walker (11.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg). “We’re going to have to identify Walker and Jordan,” Blair said, adding that senior guard Cierra Johnson (8.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) is one of the league’s best players. Alabama’s Johnson is no relation to A&M’s Ciera Johnson. … Blair said he helped Curry get hired as an assistant at Tulane in 1991 for Candi Harvey, who worked with Blair at Stephen F. Austin. Harvey, who was at A&M from 1994-98, had Curry on staff from 1994-96 before she went to Louisiana Tech her final job as an assistant before getting hired at Purdue in 1999. … A&M is tied with 21st-ranked Arkansas (15-3 3-2) for sixth in the SEC, a half-game back of 12th-ranked Kentucky (15-3, 4-2) and LSU (14-4, 4-2). ... A&M has designated its Feb. 13. matchup with Vanderbilt as its annual Beat the Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game. Funds raised for the event will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the local Pink Alliance. T-shirts for $10 will available online or at Reed Arena at both men’s and women’s basketball games. Women’s basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey will donate $1.50 for each student who attends the game. The A&M men’s team has designated Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Oklahoma State as its BTHO Breast Cancer Game.
