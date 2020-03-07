GREENVILLE, S.C. — Texas A&M painfully watched a 17-point lead against Arkansas evaporate in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament. Along with it went any chance of starting the NCAA tournament at home.
Arkansas senior Kiara Williams made a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds left to give the 25th-ranked Razorbacks an improbable 67-66 victory. The 15th-ranked Aggies (22-8), who scored the game’s first 12 points, never trailed until Williams’ free throws, which came after her second straight offensive rebound.
The Aggies had a chance to respond, but junior guard Chennedy Carter’s 8-foot floater was blocked by Arkansas’ sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia.
Arkansas (24-7) advances to play top-ranked South Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
The Aggies won’t play until the NCAA tournament, and their chances to be a No. 4 seed and to host first- and second-round games ended in their season-high third straight loss.
“Our kids are crying their eyes out in the dressing room, because we know how hard we competed,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Our season is not over. We’ll go on the road like big boys and big girls.”
It was the second straight year Arkansas rallied to beat A&M in the SEC tournament. Last year, the Razorbacks, who trailed by 16, closed the game on a 20-2 run for a 58-51 victory in the semifinals. That cost the Aggies only pride, for A&M still earned a No. 4 seed for the NCAA tournament. The Aggies also played the SEC tournament last year without Carter, who had injured the pinky finger on her shooting hand, but she returned to average 27.3 points in three NCAA tournament games.
Friday’s loss could be much more costly. In addition to losing any chance to host in the NCAA tournament, center Ciera Johnson injured her left ankle after playing only 89 seconds.
“It hurt us big time when Ciera went out,” Blair said. “It could be pretty serious. It’s not just a sprained ankle.”
A&M seemingly didn’t miss the 6-foot-4 Johnson while rolling to a 22-5 lead, a run capped by Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:49 left in the first quarter. A&M hit 8 of its first 13 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers by Carter. Arkansas missed 13 of its first 15 shots, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers.
Arkansas got within single digits three times in the second quarter, but the Aggies responded each time as the 5-7 Carter scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half by hitting 6 of 11 field goals.
Arkansas, which hit an SEC tournament record 17 3-pointers in a 90-68 victory over Auburn on Thursday, opened the second half with back-to-back 3s by junior Chelsea Dungee and senior Alexis Tolefree, part of a 13-2 run to pull the Razorbacks within 40-39.
A&M pushed its lead back to 49-41 and settled for a 51-46 lead after three quarters.
Arkansas pulled within a point three times in the fourth quarter. The Aggies answered with baskets the first two times but not the third time after Arkansas’ junior Amber Ramirez hit a pull-up jumper to cut A&M’s lead to 66-65 with 1:07 left.
A&M junior guard Aaliyah Wilson missed a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, and 6-2 junior power forward N’dea Jones got the offensive rebound. But Carter turned the ball over with 26 seconds left.
Ramirez missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, but Williams got the rebound. She missed the putback, but got another rebound and drew a foul.
“With the rebound, I was looking at the ball,” Williams said. “It didn’t matter who was in front of me or who was around me.”
Until the 6-1 Williams muscled up for what amounted to the game-winning rebound, the Aggies had a 41-28 rebounding edge and had allowed only seven offensive boards. Williams, who came in 13 of 19 at the free-throw line for the season, capped a 5-of-5 effort with the pressure shots.
“I remember I was thinking, ‘I made all of them the whole game,’” Williams said.
A&M got the ball to Carter near the right elbow of the foul line. She drove left of Makayla Daniels but got stopped by 6-1 junior forward Taylah Thomas, who slapped at the ball and seemed to get a piece of it. Carter took two steps and leapt for an 8-foot floater that the 5-9 Doumbia blocked.
“[I] missed the shot,” Carter said. “Tough play. I felt like consecutively I got hacked a lot on my middle drive. I don’t know what you want me to say. I just missed the shot.”
Carter, who was 3 for 5 at the line in the game, fell after the shot.
“We wanted Carter on the drive,” Blair said. “We were crashing the boards. Obviously, she was going through four people. We thought she got hit on the wrist, but the referees didn’t. It’s up to us to be able to make the shot go through.”
A&M scored only two points in the final 3:42, going 1 for 5 with two turnovers.
“We missed some golden opportunities in the final quarter,” Blair said.
The final stop was Arkansas’ lone block.
“We’ve obviously built our program around defense wins championship,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said in jest.
Arkansas, which runs an up-tempo offense, had one of its better defensive efforts and a 17-6 edge in points off turnovers. After the sizzling first quarter, A&M made only 16 of 40 field goals.
“It doesn’t happen very often,” Neighbors said. “I mean, it wasn’t just one possession. We played great defense in the last six minutes of the game. We were flooding in gaps, made their shots a lot harder [and] really cleaned up their offensive rebounding. They didn’t get one when they needed it.”
A&M junior wing Kayla Wells added 19 points and Jones 10 along with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Daniels had 13 points for Arkansas. Dungee added 12 and Tolefree and Williams 11 each.
•
NOTES — A&M’s likely NCAA tournament first-round destination based on the selection committee’s last top 16 rankings will be at either Iowa, Arizona, Oregon State or DePaul. ... Arkansas was scoreless over the first 5:26. ... Carter has 1,983 career points to rank second all-time at A&M behind Courtney Walker’s 1,989. Walker played for A&M from 2012-16. Carter passed Takia Starks (1,977 points, 2005-09) on Friday. ... Wells has 998 career points.
