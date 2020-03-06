Oh, to be in the top 16 again.
That’s what Texas A&M wants to accomplish at the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, this weekend. A&M (22-7, 10-6), which had a double bye, had a couple extra days to analyze its postseason chances before playing 25th-ranked Arkansas (23-7, 10-6) at 1 p.m. Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Aggies are ranked 15th but didn’t make the NCAA selection committee’s final top 16 of the regular season. Iowa, Arizona, Oregon State and DePaul got the last four spots, meaning they’re in line to be No. 4 seeds for the NCAA tournament and host first- and second-round games. The Aggies were in position to be one of those teams until back-to-back losses to unranked Alabama and top-ranked South Carolina to end the regular season.
“I think we’re definitely one of the top 16 teams,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “But how do you do it?”
Two years ago, the Aggies made the selection committee’s two top 16 rankings but went to the SEC tournament knowing they probably needed to win two games to stay there. They did just that, beating Arkansas and LSU before losing to Mississippi State, and earned a No. 4 seed for the NCAA tournament. Last year, A&M didn’t make the selection committee’s initial top 16 but made the second one. A four-game winning streak to end the regular season left the Aggies with the luxury of probably needing to win just one SEC tournament game to again be a No. 4 seed. The Aggies did that by beating Auburn in the quarterfinals before losing to Arkansas in the semifinals.
A&M’s quest to earn a third straight No. 4 seed for the NCAA tournament will be its toughest.
The 25th-ranked Razorbacks are coming off a 90-68 victory over Auburn. If the Aggies get by Arkansas, they’d likely play South Carolina, which has won 23 straight.
“You find a way to win on Friday, and you try to see what Saturday and Sunday looks like,” Blair said. “And that’s up to us. I definitely think when we play our game we should be in the top 16. But to do that, it’s all on us.”
A&M was riding a four-game winning streak and had visions of climbing to a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tourney until the ugly 76-63 home loss to Alabama on Feb. 27.
“What we need to do is play well,” Blair said. “Winning and losing will take care of itself if we do what we’re capable of. We were ready to make that run, then we laid an egg against Alabama.”
Before the loss to Alabama, A&M seemingly had rebounded nicely from a 4-4 stretch that coincided with junior guard Chennedy Carter missing seven and a half games with an ankle injury. But the four game-winning streak came against only one team that’s projected to make the NCAA tournament. The Aggies also have shot less than 40% from the field in four of the last five games. That includes a season-worst 28.4% (21 of 74) against South Carolina as Carter was 6 of 19, junior guard Aaliyah Wilson 5 of 15 and junior wing Kayla Wells 4 of 15.
“We have to improve our style of play first and cut our turnovers in half,” Blair said. “We competed hard [against South Carolina]. We just didn’t finish plays.”
Carter, the SEC preseason player of the year, had made 32 of 59 field goals in the four-game winning streak before going 11 of 39 in the back-to-back losses, including 0 of 5 on 3-pointers.
The end of the regular season allowed the team to hit the reset button.
“I think this was a time for us to get together and come closer as a team and build and grow from those losses,” Carter said.
Arkansas gets A&M’s attention for many reasons. A year ago at the SEC tourney the 10th-seeded Razorbacks rolled by the Aggies 58-51 by closing on a 20-2 run. The teams opened SEC play this season with the Aggies earning a hard-fought 84-77 victory in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as Carter had 28 points. A&M hit 31 of 62 field goals to hold off Arkansas, which hit 12 of 37 3-pointers.
Arkansas will be coming off an SEC tournament record 17 3-pointers against Auburn.
“[A&M] will make our life hard,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “They will be more guarded tomorrow. I guarantee you. We’ll have to score around the basket a little bit. We’ll probably have to set some ball screens. It will be a different way to get open.”
•
NOTES — A&M and Arkansas were part of a four-way tie for third in the final SEC standings with 16th-ranked Kentucky (21-7, 10-6) and Tennessee (20-9, 10-6). Kentucky earned the third seed, A&M the fourth, Arkansas the fifth and Tennessee the sixth. ... Blair thought the NCAA selection committee should have taken into account Carter’s injury, but he wants his team to make it a moot point. “Instead of wanting the teams that are in front of us to lose the first game of [their conference tournaments], I want us to take care of business ourselves, and they’ll find a way to put us in with the schedule that we play.”
