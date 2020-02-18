GUADALAJARA, Mexico — The Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot to finish ninth at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club.
Virgnia won the team title with an 8-under total, while LSU took second at 6 under followed by South Carolina (1 under), Arizona State (5 over), Stanford and Florida State (7 over), Baylor (9 over), Maryland (12 over) and A&M (16 over).
A&M’s Ava Schwienteck shot a final-round 76 to finish at 219 and tied for 23rd. Teammate Brook Tyree tied for 28th at 74–220 followed by Amber Park (t-30th, 73–221), Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (t-34th, 76–222) and Courtney Dow (t-47th, 74–226).
FSU’s Amanda Doherty won the individual title at 10-under 206 after her second straight 68.
A&M will compete in Houston’s Icon Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club on next Monday and Tuesday.
