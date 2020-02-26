THE WOODLANDS — The Texas A&M women’s golf team used a strong finish to place third at the ICON Invitational on Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club.
Junior Amber Park holed out from the fairway on the par-4 fifth hole to end her final round, and senior Courtney Dow birdied her final hole for a three-shot swing that pushed the Aggies into third.
Kent State shot 277 to finish at 11-under 854 for the team title followed by Purdue (284–861), A&M (283–864), Texas (287–866) and TCU (294–872).
Park shot 69 for a 1-under 215 total good for a tie for ninth followed by sophomore Brooke Tyree (14th, 73–217), Dow (t-20th, 68–219), junior Ava Schwienteck (t-20th, 73–219) and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-43rd, 77–223).
Tulsa’s Lorena Tseng won the individual title at 7-under 209 after a final-round 67.
