AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team fell five spots in the team standings to sixth on Day 2 of the Southeastern Conference Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Wednesday.
A&M junior Jing Wen Quah placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 56.49 seconds followed by sophomore Caroline Theil (eighth, 1:57.51) and junior Camryn Toney (18th, 1:57.76).
Senior Karling Hemstreet placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:41.25) with senior Katie Portz in 11th (4:42.54).
A&M’s 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Emma Carlton, senior Golf Sapianchai, freshman Emma Stephenson and senior Raena Eldridge placed ninth in 1:29.69.
Tennessee finished Day 2 atop the team standings with 385 points followed by Florida (356.5), Auburn (352), Kentucky (321), Georgia (310) and A&M (300).
The meet continues through Saturday.
