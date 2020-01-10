As the spring dual-match season approaches for the Texas A&M women’s tennis team, preparations have been more challenging for sophomore Renee McBryde.
Over the Christmas break, McBryde traveled to her hometown of Wollongong, Australia, 53 miles south of Sydney, to visit family and play in a local tournament. Smoke from wildfires that have raged across the continent filled the air, forcing several days of the tournament to be canceled due to poor air quality.
Far more important to McBryde than her personal tennis development is the horrific damage the fires have left in their path in the areas surrounding her home and across the coastlines of the entire country, she said.
“I know that my family is safe. All my friends and everything are safe, but it’s upsetting seeing the news,” McBryde said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Drought conditions mixed with summer heat have caused fires to flare up since September. According to Associated Press reports, the fires have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. Experts believe more than 1 billion animals have been killed due to the blazes, according to an ABC News report.
The closest documented fires to McBryde’s coastal hometown are those in Blue Mountains National Park, approximately 50 miles north, and Morton National Park, approximately 144 miles south, according to AP.
On many days, any outdoor activity in Wollongong is impossible.
“I have friends who were like, ‘I couldn’t even get out on the court today just because I couldn’t breathe,’” McBryde said.
The Australian first found her way to Texas in 2018 thanks to the Aussie on head coach Mark Weaver’s staff, Jordan Szabo. His connections with McBryde’s coaches ultimately landed the Aggies the overseas recruit despite other American college offers, Weaver said. Before signing, McBryde was ranked as high as No. 39 in her country by the Women’s Tennis Association.
“I think she just kind of knew this is a place for her and would fit in well here. Give Jordan that credit early on,” Weaver said.
Through the fall slate of her sophomore season, McBryde collected two singles wins in three matches and claimed all three doubles matches with partner Riley McQuaid.
The Aggies enter the 2020 spring season ranked 18th nationally and will open their dual-match schedule against Arizona on Saturday in Newport Beach, California. A&M finished the fall season with two singles players ranked nationally — No. 94 Tatiana Makarova and No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding — and doubles team Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova ranked 47th.
Weaver said that the program’s overall goals include breaking back into the top 10 this season. The Aggies fell just shy of that mark last year at No. 15 with a young and inexperienced squad.
Now each roster spot for every match will be hotly contested by the program’s deep group of athletes, Weaver said, all of which have his confidence to succeed.
“The lineup is going to be so competitive this year,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have. It’s going to be very challenging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.